EXCITING deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut comes down to Rs. 4999; SAVE Rs. 70000

The debate over buying a premium-range smartphone or buying a mid-range smartphone always comes down to a single factor — affordability. So, it is no surprise that whenever there is an offer that lets consumers save big bucks, there is always hype around it. And right now, Amazon is offering a similar deal. There is a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut that slashes its price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 4999, including exchange offers. Tempted? Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But for a limited time, there is an exciting price cut available on the e-commerce platform that you should take advantage of. In this deal, Amazon is offering a massive 60 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save an amount of Rs. 45000 on the device. It is a flat discount which means you do not need to exchange an old device or bring out a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail the offer. After applying the discount, you only have to pay Rs. 29999 for the smartphone. But you can take this price tag even lower if you have an old smartphone lying around.

Exchange offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.25000 on the product. You will need a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs.4999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 70000.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08VB2MRF8

What does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer?

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.