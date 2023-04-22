EXCITING deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut comes down to Rs. 4999; SAVE Rs. 70000

Know all about this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut where you can save big bucks.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 22 2023, 11:35 IST
BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
image caption
4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
image caption
5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
image caption
6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
Know all about this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut where you can save big bucks. (HT Tech)

The debate over buying a premium-range smartphone or buying a mid-range smartphone always comes down to a single factor — affordability. So, it is no surprise that whenever there is an offer that lets consumers save big bucks, there is always hype around it. And right now, Amazon is offering a similar deal. There is a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut that slashes its price from Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 4999, including exchange offers. Tempted? Check the details below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB+128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But for a limited time, there is an exciting price cut available on the e-commerce platform that you should take advantage of. In this deal, Amazon is offering a massive 60 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save an amount of Rs. 45000 on the device. It is a flat discount which means you do not need to exchange an old device or bring out a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail the offer. After applying the discount, you only have to pay Rs. 29999 for the smartphone. But you can take this price tag even lower if you have an old smartphone lying around.

Exchange offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.25000 on the product. You will need a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs.4999. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 70000.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08VB2MRF8

What does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer?

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.

First Published Date: 22 Apr, 11:34 IST
