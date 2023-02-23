    Trending News

    Exciting iPhone 13 Mini price cut; Save BIG; Get it for 43949

    This iPhone 13 Mini price cut will let you grab a premium device while avoiding the premium price. You can save Rs. 25951 on the smartphone. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 18:02 IST
    Apple iPhone 13 Mini in pictures: Specs, prices and more
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a smaller display notch this time. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple is using the A15 Bionic chipset on the iPhone 13 Mini. Paired with a larger battery, it promises longer battery life than the iPhone 13.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Both the 12MP cameras use a larger sensor, with the main camera getting a sensor shift stabilization system. The front 12MP camera remains unchanged from the iPhone 12 Mini. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iOS 15 on the iPhone 13 Mini brings features like Cinematic camera mode, Focus modes, and a lot more.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The iPhone 13 Mini starts at 69,900 for the base 128GB variant. It comes in Pink, White, Blue, Starlight, Midnight and (Product)Red colours. (HT Tech)
    Amritanshu Mukherjee
    6/6 iPhone 13 Mini in Midnight (HT Tech)
    iPhone 13 Mini
    View all Images
    Check out this awesome iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal on Amazon.

    Are you looking for a new smartphone but are afraid of looking at the premium segment because of the crazy prices? There is one way you can enjoy a feature-packed premium smartphone without having to break the bank. Take advantage of this amazing iPhone 13 Mini price cut deal which will let you buy the smartphone for a fraction of its original price. On Amazon, you can buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Mini for as low as Rs. 43949, including exchange offers. Check details below.

    iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

    The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 128GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 69900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 11 percent discount. This is a nifty Rs. 7901 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with just one little step.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 43949. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 25951.

    B09G9HD6PD

    Is the iPhone 13 Mini still good?

    The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 17:57 IST
