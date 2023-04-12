Exciting offer! Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut to JUST Rs. 11999; You can SAVE 34000

The trend with discounts and deals, at least when it comes to smartphones, is that the older the smartphone, the bigger the discount. So, while you do get to enjoy an expensive smartphone with premium features, they are never the latest ones. But right now, there is an offer that is quite rare. The Samsung Galaxy A54 was launched in March 2023, and just a month later, there is an exciting price cut on the smartphone that lets you buy the 256GB variant for just Rs. 11999 instead of Rs. 45999, including exchange offers. Has this captured your attention? Check out the details below.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut on Flipkart

The Samsung Galaxy A54 256GB variant is retailing on Flipkart at Rs. 45999. But right now, the ecommerce platform has a flat discount of 10 percent on the smartphone. This shaves Rs. 5000 of the smartphone and lets you buy it for Rs. 40999. This part of the deal is devoid of any exchange deals or bank offers. To avail it, you can simply put the product in the cart and checkout. But if you want an even bigger discount, you will have to take the trade-in route.

Flipkart also has an exchange offer running for this smartphone. The offer lets you get a discount of up to Rs. 29000 on exchanging another smartphone. If you have an older phone that you do not want to use, you can exchange it for a cool discount. Not every phone will fetch the full Rs. 29000 amount, but you will get some discount no matter what. But if you can get the full value of this trade-in, you will only have to pay Rs. 11999 in this Samsung Galaxy A54 price cut. This way, you can save a massive Rs. 34000 on the smartphone. For more details, visit the Flipkart website and head to the product page.

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy A54 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with up to 25W wired charging.