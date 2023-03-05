Eye-catching Holi offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G! Pay just 11449 against 74999

An eye-catching and not to be missed smartphone deal is here! You have an opportunity to grab a premium smartphone worth Rs. 75000 for under Rs. 12000. The offer is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. You can claim the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour for Rs. 11449 today on Amazon by availing the discount and exchange offer. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 11449 on Amazon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 74999. Other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18550, depending on the condition and brand of the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 11449. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.