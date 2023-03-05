    Trending News

    Eye-catching Holi offer on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G! Pay just 11449 against 74999

    A not to be missed offer has been announced on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on Amazon. The phone worth Rs. 74999 can be grabbed for as low an amount as Rs. 11449 today.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 13:17 IST
    BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
    2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
    image caption
    4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
    image caption
    5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
    image caption
    6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G worth Rs. 74999 for Rs. 11449 today. (Samsung)

    An eye-catching and not to be missed smartphone deal is here! You have an opportunity to grab a premium smartphone worth Rs. 75000 for under Rs. 12000. The offer is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. You can claim the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour for Rs. 11449 today on Amazon by availing the discount and exchange offer. Here are the details you need to know.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 11449 on Amazon

    Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29999 from Rs. 74999. Other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers.

    If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18550, depending on the condition and brand of the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 11449. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

    Meanwhile, the bank offers being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value Rs. 10000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

    How to grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G under Rs. 12000

    Step 1:

    Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
    Step 2:

    Search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
    Step 3:

    Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 4:

    If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange tab on Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
    Step 5:

    Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 13:17 IST
