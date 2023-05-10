Fantastic deal on iPhone 14 announced! Pay 36999 for the phone priced at 79900

Among the four iPhone 14 series models, the one with the least price tag is iPhone 14. The phone comes with a retail price of Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant. However, if you desire to buy the iPhone 14, you can get it for under Rs. 37000 today on Amazon. The phone can be purchased at a reduced rate on Amazon with the help of exchange and bank offers along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 is a premium smartphone running on A15 Bionic chipset and offers amazing overall performance. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 by paying a lot less than its market price.

iPhone 14 price drops under Rs. 37000 on Amazon- here is how

Amazon is offering a 16 percent discount on the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 in Starlight colour option, bringing its price down to Rs. 66999. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 30000 off on the phone.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 36999. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends completely on the model of the phone you will be exchanging.

Meanwhile, there is only one bank offer being offered on the iPhone 14 on Amazon which is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. In order to avail this bank offer, you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

iPhone 14

Running on A15 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and gets a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a selfie camera of 12MP.