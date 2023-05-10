Fantastic deal on iPhone 14 announced! Pay 36999 for the phone priced at 79900

With the help of amazing offers on Flipkart, you can nab the iPhone 14 worth Rs. 79900 for under Rs. 37000 on Amazon. Here are the offers you need to opt for.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 10 2023, 09:04 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 14 price cut on Amazon. (HT Tech)

Among the four iPhone 14 series models, the one with the least price tag is iPhone 14. The phone comes with a retail price of Rs. 79900 for the 128GB variant. However, if you desire to buy the iPhone 14, you can get it for under Rs. 37000 today on Amazon. The phone can be purchased at a reduced rate on Amazon with the help of exchange and bank offers along with the discount. Notably, iPhone 14 is a premium smartphone running on A15 Bionic chipset and offers amazing overall performance. Here is how you can grab the iPhone 14 by paying a lot less than its market price.

iPhone 14 price drops under Rs. 37000 on Amazon- here is how

Amazon is offering a 16 percent discount on the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14 in Starlight colour option, bringing its price down to Rs. 66999. Along with the discount, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too to reduce the cost of the phone further. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 30000 off on the phone.

On combining both the discount and exchange offer (if you get maximum benefit), the cost of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 36999. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends completely on the model of the phone you will be exchanging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK8LKPJ

Meanwhile, there is only one bank offer being offered on the iPhone 14 on Amazon which is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. In order to avail this bank offer, you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.

iPhone 14

Running on A15 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and gets a dual rear camera setup of 12MP each along with a selfie camera of 12MP.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 09:04 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Fantastic deal on iPhone 14 announced! Pay 36999 for the phone priced at 79900
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google Pixel
Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch event livestream online; know what to expect too
    Google Pixel
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets