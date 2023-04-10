First look! iPhone 15 Pro renders reveal new colour and design

Various tipsters have reported that the Pro variants of the iPhone 15 series are set to get a major overhaul, while the standard models could compromise on some of the features. As of now, leaks have suggested that the upcoming iPhone series could have features like USB Type-C port, A17 Bionic chipset, solid-state buttons and more. While only leaks and CAD renders had appeared until now, detailed renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have now surfaced.

iPhone 15 Pro renders

9to5Mac has revealed its latest renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, showcasing all of the features it could get. The images reveal a thicker camera bump as well as protruding camera lenses which have “more than doubled from the iPhone 14 Pro's enormous cameras. ”

The iPhone 15 Pro could also feature a titanium-frame with rounded edges and the USB Type-C port, as revealed in the renders. Moreover, the images reveal a mute button replacing the iconic mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro. This could be a major design change as the switch has been present since the first iPhone.

Finally, another image reveals the new deep red colour which will debut with the iPhone 15 series. As per 9to5Mac, the exact colour code is 410D0D and it will replace the Deep Purple colour, sitting alongside White, Space Black, and Gold as the available colour options for the iPhone 15 Pro variants.

iPhone 15 Pro models: Rumoured features

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will get the A17 Bionic SoC.

ShrimpApplePro says the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature curved bezels. Moreover, the Pro models could get a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel one. It has been widely rumored that Apple will be replacing the physical volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons which will use haptic sensors to function.

Lastly, the iPhone 15 could feature USB type-C across all models, replacing Apple's proprietary lightning port.