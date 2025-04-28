Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2025: Save big on POCO X7 series, M7 series and more
POCO is bringing major discounts on its latest smartphones during Flipkart’s Big Savings Days Sale 2025. Here’s when and how you can grab exciting deals on popular smartphones.
POCO is offering major discounts on its range of smartphones as part of the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, scheduled from May 1 to May 8, 2025. The sale will feature a variety of models from POCO's lineup, including the flagship X7 Series, the performance-driven M7 Series, and the affordable C Series. Whether you're looking for a flagship smartphone or a budget device, prices on your favourite devices are set to drop dramatically, so it's the perfect time to buy a new smartphone during the sale.
POCO X7 Series
The Poco X7 series, which includes the POCO X7 and POCO X7 Pro, is at the forefront of sales. The POCO X7 features a 1.5K AMOLED 3D Curved Display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, and offers a 5500mAh battery. It is equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera, making it an ideal choice for users looking for a reliable yet stylish smartphone.
POCO X7 Pro
The POCO X7 Pro offers even more power with a larger 6550mAh battery and the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, ensuring seamless performance for gamers and power users. It also boasts a 50MP Sony camera with AI Smart-Clip, AI Night Mode, and AI Sky, which claims to offer users the ability to capture stunning photos and videos.
POCO M7 Series
The M7 Series, consisting of the POCO M7 and POCO M7 Pro, offers excellent performance and value for money. The POCO M7 stands out with its 12GB RAM, 6.88-inch display, 50MP Sony camera, and a 5160mAh battery.
POCO M7 Pro
The POCO M7 Pro features a bright AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of 2100 nits, along with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 camera and a large 5110mAh battery. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and offer 5G connectivity, making them future-ready options at affordable prices.
POCO C Series
The POCO C71 offers an expansive 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate and TÜV Rheinland Triple Eye Protection. It is powered by an Octa-core processor and features 12GB of Dynamic RAM. The phone is designed with a premium golden ring camera deco and a slim body.
POCO C75
The POCO C75 5G brings dual 5G SIM support and a 50MP Sony camera, powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. It features a 6.88-inch HD+ screen, a 5160mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and an ergonomic design. The phone also offers IP52 splash resistance.
Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale: Sale Price Reveal Date
The prices for the various models are set to be revealed as follows:
- POCO M7 and M7 Pro 5G: April 27, 2025
- POCO X7 5G: April 28, 2025
- POCO X7 Pro, C75, C71, F6, M6 Plus: April 29, 2025
Sale Prices
- M7 6GB + 128GB: Rs. 9,499
- M7 Pro 6GB + 128GB: Rs. 11,999
- X7 8GB + 128GB: Rs. 15,999
- X7 8GB + 256GB: Rs. 17,999
Bank offers will also be available during the sale, which will give users a chance to grab these smartphones at unbeatable prices.
