Foldable iPhone and iPad production could start in 2026- All details

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 18 2025, 09:24 IST
Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s plans for launching foldable devices. (Bloomberg)

Apple has been building plans for introducing foldable devices for over years. While competitors have had several years of experience in refining their foldable devices, Apple is just getting started and may launch its first foldable iPhone and iPad in 2026. Now, in recent reports, it has been highlighted that the production of these devices may officially start from next year, hinting towards an imminent launch. However, the company still has some time to make refinements to the design, hardware, and other crucial aspects of its first-generation foldable device, before launching it to the audience. If you have been waiting for an Apple foldable for the longest time, then know about the recent developments. 

Also read: Apple may bring 18.8-inch foldable iPad or MacBook with under display FaceID- All details

Foldable iPhone and iPad launch

Apple analyst Jeff Pu has recently shared more details on Apple's plans for launching foldable iPhone and iPad.  Reportedly, these devices have entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) at Foxconn. Apple is also rumored to build a prototype for its foldable models by April. This may ensure the company if the design and functionality are up to the company standards. Furthermore, the production of these devices is expected to begin in the second half of 2026. Therefore, we can expect that the company may officially launch its first foldable product by the end of next year or early 2027. 

Also read: Apple AirPods with cameras under works, to offer enhanced AI features and spatial audio

In terms of specifications, features, and other aspects of Apple foldable iPhone and iPad, not much has been revealed and has been kept a secret as of now. However, some reports have highlighted that the foldable iPhone could come with an 8-inch main foldable display, whereas the foldable iPad could feature a 19-inch display. Apparently, Apple has been struggling with sales of their iPhones due to minor upgrades each year. Now, it is expected that the foldable could add some value to Apple's strong positioning in the market and attract buyers. 

Also read: Apple confirms to delay awaited Apple Intelligence feature till 2026- All details

Now, we simply have to wait about more than a year to get our hands on an Apple foldable, if they ever make it to the masses in 2026. The company has now built a reputation for delays, and we will not be surprised if these plans are delayed further due to any reason. 

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 09:24 IST
