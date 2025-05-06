Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech

The Foldable iPhone is likely to excel in crease-free display and advanced hinge technology. Here’s what Apple has planned for next year.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 06 2025, 09:32 IST
Foldable iPhone may launch soon with crease-free display, new hinge tech
Foldable iPhone may come with nearly invisible crease. (REUTERS)

Foldable iPhone has now become a dream as the company has been delaying plans for several years. However, the Cupertino-based giant has fast-tracked its plans for a foldable iPhone, which may debut next year. Over the past year, we have been hearing about challenges the company is facing in bringing a crease-free display, causing the delay in plans. Reportedly, Apple has overcome such challenges and is all set to get the work going. That being said, Apple's biggest suit for a foldable iPhone is expected to be a crease-free display and an innovative hinge. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also shows enthusiasm for development and shares a glimpse of what we may see in the coming years.

Foldable iPhone: 2 expected advancements

Apple is reported to launch a foldable iPhone soon with some greater advancements in foldable technology. As it kicks starts the plans, more leaks surrounding Apple's foldable have started to circulate over the internet. Now, according to the latest Bloomberg report, the upcoming foldable iPhone will bring two major advancements that will make it stand out from competitors.

As Apple has been fixated on a crease-free display, and it may have finally found a way that makes the crease “nearly invisible”. Gurman said, “Apple looks to stand out from the competition by making the crease less noticeable when the phone is in the open position” The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch or 8-inch of main foldable display, which may have less to no visible crease, bringing a improved experience, compared to competitors.

Also Read

Alongside a crease-free display, Apple is reported to bring a “higher-quality hinge” that may have been the cause of a crease-free display as well. Gurman did not emphasise the technology behind the hinge, but a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo highlighted a combination of titanium and stainless steel for the hinge, which is expected to make the foldable more tactical compared to others available in the market.

Apart from these advancements, the foldable iPhone is rumoured to be 4.5mm when unfolded and about 9.5mm thick when unfolded, which is quite impressive for a first-generation foldable.

First Published Date: 06 May, 09:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets