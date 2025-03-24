Foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 with advanced technology and a premium price tag: Report

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, incorporating technologies from the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, with a sleek, book-style design.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 09:07 IST
Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to be released in 2026. It will use similar advanced technologies to the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. (Representative image) (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

Apple is reportedly set to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, with expectations for a release towards the end of the year. The company is currently finalising deals with suppliers to secure the necessary components. The foldable model, which is expected to adopt a book-style design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, will incorporate technologies from Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Foldable iPhone Design and Features (Expected)

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has confirmed the 2026 launch window for the foldable iPhone. He notes that this device will utilize several advanced features from the iPhone 17 Air, Apple's next ultra-thin flagship. The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to be one of the thinnest iPhones ever at just 5.5mm, will showcase Apple's ability to integrate high-performance components into a slim profile.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

While specific details about the foldable iPhone are scarce, it is believed that the device will feature similar power and design principles. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to have thinner speakers and cameras, offering a balance of performance and battery life despite its small size. These innovations are expected to be critical for the foldable iPhone's development, particularly for creating a device that is both compact and capable.

Foldable iPhone: Price and Availability (Expected)

Industry sources suggest the foldable iPhone will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, with limited availability at launch. Initial production volumes are expected to be low, though the supply chain is expected to ramp up over time. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo have previously indicated that the device will feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner screen, which will resemble the size of an iPad mini.

Custom 5G Modem

The foldable iPhone will also likely include a custom 5G modem, helping Apple to manage costs for this high-end device. As for power efficiency, the iPhone 16e's C1 modem has already demonstrated remarkable battery life, suggesting the upcoming C2 modem could offer even better performance. If everything progresses as planned, the foldable iPhone could be integrated into the iPhone 18 lineup, offering a glimpse into Apple's vision for the future of mobile devices.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 09:07 IST
