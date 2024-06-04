Foldable iPhone without crease to launch in 2027, analysts reveal Apple’s plan- All details

The demand for foldable smartphones continues to surge, outpacing the growth of traditional smartphones. Apple, a notable player in the tech industry, seems poised to join this trend, with rumours swirling about the release of a foldable iPhone in the coming years. However, insiders suggest that Apple enthusiasts might need to exercise patience, as the tech giant is reportedly not planning to unveil its foldable offering until 2027.

Apple's Cautionary Approach

A recent report from TrendForce sheds light on Apple's cautious approach, indicating that the company is unlikely to introduce a foldable phone before 2027. The main hurdle appears to be Apple's stringent standards concerning crease visibility and overall reliability. Unlike its competitors like Samsung, which have already introduced foldable devices, Apple is striving for a seamless display experience with imperceptible creases when the phone is unfolded.

The emphasis on "reliability" underscores Apple's commitment to ensuring the durability of the foldable mechanism. With a focus on longevity, Apple aims to guarantee that the folding screen maintains its functionality and structural integrity over extended periods of use, despite the rigours of frequent folding and unfolding.

Meticulous Evaluation of Components

According to TrendForce analysts, Apple is currently in the process of evaluating component specifications and performance for its inaugural iPhone Fold. This meticulous assessment underscores Apple's dedication to meeting its exacting standards, with a keen eye on quality and user satisfaction.

If the projected 2027 launch timeline holds true, it suggests that the development phase might commence as early as next year. This deliberate timeline allows Apple and its suppliers sufficient time to refine and perfect the necessary components, ensuring that the foldable iPhone delivers both innovation and reliability.

While Apple's entry into the foldable phone market may be delayed compared to its competitors, the company's methodical approach underscores its unwavering commitment to quality and customer experience. By prioritising reliability and durability, Apple aims to deliver a superior foldable device that meets the expectations of its discerning user base.