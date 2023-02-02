Forget Samsung Galaxy S23, get the Galaxy S20 FE for just Rs. 16940; Save massive Rs. 58059

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched yesterday, February 1. The premium smartphone series comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improved camera performance and flagship-grade specifications. And while it would be an ideal smartphone to switch to, if you have Rs. 79999 to splurge, it is going to be a bit difficult to experience the premium Samsung experience. But there is one way for you to grab a premium Samsung phone for well, peanuts. Yes, we are not kidding. Amazon has a very lucrative offer right now that lets you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is priced at Rs. 74999, for just Rs. 16940, including exchange offer. Has it piqued your interest? Check details.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon

The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB + 128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But just for today, there is an exciting price cut deal on the ecommerce platform. In this deal, Amazon is offering a whopping 53 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save a massive amount of Rs. 40009 on the device. It is a flat discount which means that you do not need to exchange an old device or need a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail this offer. After applying the discount, you're only required to pay Rs. 34990 for the smartphone. But if you want this deal to be even cheaper, that is also possible.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs. 16940. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58059.

What does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offer

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.