    Forget Samsung Galaxy S23, get the Galaxy S20 FE for just Rs. 16940; Save massive Rs. 58059

    Forget Galaxy S23 series, The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price cut makes the smartphone available at the sensational price of Rs. 16940. Do not miss it!

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 18:13 IST
    BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
    2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
    image caption
    4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
    image caption
    5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
    image caption
    6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
    View all Images
    This Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon gives a wonderful value to consumers. Know all the details. (HT Photo)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched yesterday, February 1. The premium smartphone series comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, improved camera performance and flagship-grade specifications. And while it would be an ideal smartphone to switch to, if you have Rs. 79999 to splurge, it is going to be a bit difficult to experience the premium Samsung experience. But there is one way for you to grab a premium Samsung phone for well, peanuts. Yes, we are not kidding. Amazon has a very lucrative offer right now that lets you buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which is priced at Rs. 74999, for just Rs. 16940, including exchange offer. Has it piqued your interest? Check details.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Amazon

    The retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 8GB + 128GB on Amazon is Rs. 74999. But just for today, there is an exciting price cut deal on the ecommerce platform. In this deal, Amazon is offering a whopping 53 percent discount on the smartphone. This lets you save a massive amount of Rs. 40009 on the device. It is a flat discount which means that you do not need to exchange an old device or need a specific bank's credit or debit card to avail this offer. After applying the discount, you're only required to pay Rs. 34990 for the smartphone. But if you want this deal to be even cheaper, that is also possible.

    Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs.18050 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Do note that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE home for just Rs. 16940. This way you are saving a whopping Rs. 58059.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08VB2MRF8

    What does the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offer

    The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 8MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 18:13 IST
