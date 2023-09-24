Found iPhone 15 Pro to be impressive? Now, check what iPhone 16 Pro may pack
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models have just hit the shelves, but rumours of the iPhone 16 Pro's exciting upgrades are circulating and they point to some really exciting stuff.
The latest Apple iPhone, the iPhone 15 pro, is here, and the company has made it better in so many ways from camera to the charging port. And if you were wishing for more, then know that the iPhone 16 Pro rumor mongers are working at a furious pace already to provide some insight into what is likely coming. Take a sneak peek at what's rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.
We have to wait about a year to actually get the iPhone 16, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about it. There are already rumours about the changes it might have, and we have some ideas about how Apple can make it even better.
Here's what we have heard so far about the iPhone 16 Pro (via Macrumors):
1. Bigger Screens
Amazingly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have larger displays, 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, according to Ross Young, who is a reliable source of credible news on Apple products. That means you will have a much bigger screen to look at. Right now, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. As far as Apple is concerned, the bigger a screen, the better it is.
2. Better Camera
The new iPhone might have a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, which means your pictures will have more detail, especially when you're zoomed out. Analyst Jeff Pu, says this could well happen.
3. Faster Wi-Fi
The iPhone 16 Pro is said to support Wi-Fi 7, according to Pu again. This means faster internet on your phone because it can use three different kinds of Wi-Fi at the same time. It's like having three lanes on the highway instead of one. Wi-Fi 7 can be super fast, much faster than what we have now.
4. Better Zoom
If you like taking really close-up pictures, you'll be happy to hear that the iPhone 16 Pro might have a 5x optical zoom, just like the big iPhone 15 Pro Max. This will be excellent news for all photographers who have come to increasingly depend on smartphones for their daily clicks.
The iPhone 16 Pro should be out in September 2024, so we still have some time to wait. But as the months go by, we will know more about it, and maybe even more cool features will be revealed.
