Icon

Found iPhone 15 Pro to be impressive? Now, check what iPhone 16 Pro may pack

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro models have just hit the shelves, but rumours of the iPhone 16 Pro's exciting upgrades are circulating and they point to some really exciting stuff.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 24 2023, 12:21 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 16 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 16 Pro: What to expect from Apple's next flagship now that you know what iPhone 15 Pro packs. (Apple)

The latest Apple iPhone, the iPhone 15 pro, is here, and the company has made it better in so many ways from camera to the charging port. And if you were wishing for more, then know that the iPhone 16 Pro rumor mongers are working at a furious pace already to provide some insight into what is likely coming. Take a sneak peek at what's rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.

We have to wait about a year to actually get the iPhone 16, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about it. There are already rumours about the changes it might have, and we have some ideas about how Apple can make it even better.

Here's what we have heard so far about the iPhone 16 Pro (via Macrumors):

1. Bigger Screens

Amazingly, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to have larger displays, 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, according to Ross Young, who is a reliable source of credible news on Apple products. That means you will have a much bigger screen to look at. Right now, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. As far as Apple is concerned, the bigger a screen, the better it is.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Better Camera

The new iPhone might have a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera, which means your pictures will have more detail, especially when you're zoomed out. Analyst Jeff Pu, says this could well happen.

3. Faster Wi-Fi

The iPhone 16 Pro is said to support Wi-Fi 7, according to Pu again. This means faster internet on your phone because it can use three different kinds of Wi-Fi at the same time. It's like having three lanes on the highway instead of one. Wi-Fi 7 can be super fast, much faster than what we have now.

4. Better Zoom

If you like taking really close-up pictures, you'll be happy to hear that the iPhone 16 Pro might have a 5x optical zoom, just like the big iPhone 15 Pro Max. This will be excellent news for all photographers who have come to increasingly depend on smartphones for their daily clicks.

The iPhone 16 Pro should be out in September 2024, so we still have some time to wait. But as the months go by, we will know more about it, and maybe even more cool features will be revealed.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 12:18 IST
Home Mobile News Found iPhone 15 Pro to be impressive? Now, check what iPhone 16 Pro may pack
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
E-sports
League of Legends, other esports join Asian Games in competition for the first time
Call of Duty
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
GTA
Waiting for GTA 6? Play GTA trilogy for FREE while you wait! Know how to get it online
GTA
GTA 6: Big upgrade could be coming to Police AI and Wanted system; Know what’s changing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon