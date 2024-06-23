Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Smartphones launched this week [ June 17- June 21]

We are entering the last week of June, however, the Month of June gave us some new smartphone innovations with Vivo's first foldable device in India and Xiaomi introducing a high-mid range smartphone. While the month was exciting, the current week included some of the biggest smartphone releases with Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Realme GT 6, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and more. Check out the list of smartphones launched between June 17 to June 21.

Also read: Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T

You may be interested in 14% OFF 14% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Neo Soothing Sea

Soothing Sea 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 42% OFF 42% OFF Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Viva Magenta

Viva Magenta 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 12% OFF 12% OFF Motorola Edge 40 Nebula Green

Nebula Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 40% OFF 40% OFF Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Cosmic Grey

Cosmic Grey 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Smartphones launched this week:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2500 nits peak brightness. The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom, a 50MP main OIS camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch set for June 24

Realme GT 6: This smartphone was in the performance segment with a new nano-mirror design like its sibling, Realme GT 6T. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which is capable of offering advanced AI features. It is integrated with a 9-layer dual VC cooling system for effective heat management. The Realme GT 6 also offers a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 local peak brightness.

Vivo Y58: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1024nits of peak brightness. The Vivo Y58 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and comes with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The Vivo Y58 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Infinix Note 40 5G: The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The Infinix Note 40 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. It comes with a 108MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!