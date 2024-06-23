 Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Smartphones launched this week [ June 17- June 21] | Mobile News

Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Smartphones launched this week [ June 17- June 21]

Check out the list of smartphones launched this week from top brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, Vivo, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Jun 23 2024, 10:47 IST
From Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: All Smartphones launched this week [ June 17- June 21]
Several smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Motorola, and others launched their new smartphones, check the list. (Flipkart)

We are entering the last week of June, however, the Month of June gave us some new smartphone innovations with Vivo's first foldable device in India and Xiaomi introducing a high-mid range smartphone. While the month was exciting, the current week included some of the biggest smartphone releases with Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Realme GT 6, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and more. Check out the list of smartphones launched between June 17 to June 21. 

Also read: Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T

Smartphones launched this week:

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2500 nits peak brightness. The Edge 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom, a 50MP main OIS camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite launch set for June 24

Realme GT 6: This smartphone was in the performance segment with a new nano-mirror design like its sibling, Realme GT 6T. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC which is capable of offering advanced AI features. It is integrated with a 9-layer dual VC cooling system for effective heat management. The Realme GT 6 also offers a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 6000 local peak brightness. 

Vivo Y58: The smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz  refresh rate and up to 1024nits of peak brightness. The Vivo Y58 is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and comes with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. The Vivo Y58 is backed by a  6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Infinix Note 40 5G: The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. The Infinix Note 40 5G is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset. It comes with a 108MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. 

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 08:00 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets