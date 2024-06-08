From Realme GT 6T to OnePlus Nord CE 4: Check out the best smartphones under Rs.30000

Over the past few months, we have encountered several smartphone launches with unique designs and powerful specifications. Several smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Realme, Vivo, and others are bringing premium offerings to their mid-range smartphones. Now, the new range of performance-centric smartphones such as the Realme GT 6T, OnePlus Nord CE 4, Poco F6 and more are gaining much traction in the segment. Check out the best smartphones under Rs.30000.

Realme GT 6T: It features a 6.78-inch 3D AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The Realme GT 6T is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor with on-device generative AI capabilities. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging support. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS SONY LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP SONY IMX355 wide-angle camera. On the front, it comes with a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

2. Poco F6: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and e 2400nits peak brightness. The new Poco F6 is equipped with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 paired with 12 LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For photography, the Poco F6 comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP primary Sony sensor with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 20MP selfie camera.



3. OnePlus Nord CE 4: The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Nord CE 4 comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is backed by a 5500 mAh battery that supports 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.

4. Vivo V30e: The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1300nits peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with Adreno GPU and offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a dual camera system which includes 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also features a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera.

5. Infinix GT 20 Pro: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. It also supports Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip and offers X boost gaming mode. The Infinix GT 20 Pro smartphone features a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits peak brightness. Additionally, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 45W wired charging support. Lastly, it also comes with a 108MP main Samsung HM6 sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

