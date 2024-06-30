Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Google Pixel 8a: This smartphone was introduced recently in the high-mid range segment with several AI features. The smartphone offers AI in Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search. These features are part of Google AI which runs on-device with Tensor G3 chipset.

Realme GT 6: Realme recently made a comeback with the GT 6 series in which the company announced Next AI. The smartphone's AI features include AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Tool. Additionally, several background tasks are also run by AI, making your smartphone usage personalised and efficient. The Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, making it a powerful smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor making it future-ready to support AI features. Currently, the smartphone supports Moto AI which includes Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Focus Tracking, Moto Magic Canvas, Magic Eraser, smart connect, and more, making it a powerful AI smartphone.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Xiaomi has just begun its journey with AI, therefore, the smartphone offers basic yet advanced features due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its AI features include AI-generated subtitles, AI acceleration, and AI portraits. Therefore, these offer some AI features, enabling users to test how its benefits.

