 Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features

Looking for a feature-filled AI smartphone? Here are the top 5 AI smartphones that offer several AI features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 30 2024, 10:24 IST
From Samsung Galaxy S24 to Realme GT 6: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features
Check out the list of AI smartphones such as Google Pixel 8a, Realme GT 6, and more. (Bloomberg)

Products included in this article

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Cobalt Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage)
(187)
₹79,999
Buy now
Pixel 8a 5G (Bay, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(3)
Get price
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G (Forest Grey)
Get price 16% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 50 MP Leica Quad Camera | 2K 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED | Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | 90 W Hypercharge
(42)
₹99,999 ₹119,999
Buy now

Google Pixel 8a: This smartphone was introduced recently in the high-mid range segment with several AI features. The smartphone offers AI in Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search. These features are part of Google AI which runs on-device with Tensor G3 chipset.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G AI Smartphone (Cobalt Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) 3.9/5 ₹ 79,999
Pixel 8a 5G (Bay, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4/5 Get Price
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G (Forest Grey) - Get Price
Xiaomi 14 Ultra (Black, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) | 50 MP Leica Quad Camera | 2K 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED | Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 | 90 W Hypercharge 4.3/5 ₹ 99,999
B0CS6H3Y9G-1

Google Pixel 8a: This smartphone was introduced recently in the high-mid range segment with several AI features. The smartphone offers AI in Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Magic Eraser, and Circle to Search. These features are part of Google AI which runs on-device with Tensor G3 chipset.

B0D4F2CBMD-2

Also read: Realme to launch all new smartphones with AI; GT series to have flagship killer specs

Realme GT 6: Realme recently made a comeback with the GT 6 series in which the company announced Next AI. The smartphone's AI features include AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Tool. Additionally, several background tasks are also run by AI, making your smartphone usage personalised and efficient. The Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, making it a powerful smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor making it future-ready to support AI features. Currently, the smartphone supports Moto AI which includes Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Focus Tracking, Moto Magic Canvas, Magic Eraser, smart connect, and more, making it a powerful AI smartphone.

B0D7XX1R9D-3

Also read: Realme GT 6 to Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Smartphones launched this week [ June 17- June 21]

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Xiaomi has just begun its journey with AI, therefore, the smartphone offers basic yet advanced features due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its AI features include AI-generated subtitles, AI acceleration, and AI portraits. Therefore, these offer some AI features, enabling users to test how its benefits.

B0CZ9J23HW-4

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 09:00 IST
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6 and more: Here are top 5 AI smartphones with advanced features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle

Garena Free Fire Max tips and tricks: Here are 5 ways to prioritise survival over battle
GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects

GTA Online Halloween event to feature ghosts, UFO abductions, and new weather effects
GTA 6

GTA 6 won’t launch on PC due to these 4 reasons: PC launch details, platforms, and more
BGMI

Part of a BGMI team in India? Philips OneBlade Cup is a chance for you to join Nodwin’s BGMI Master Series
Best Gaming Chairs

Best gaming chairs with 180-degree reclining support in India: Green Soul, BAYBEE Drogo, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets