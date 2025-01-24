Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air could face stiff competition from Xiaomi, Vivo: Details

Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also planning to launch ultra-thin smartphones as rivals to the S25 Edge, a new leak claims.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 24 2025, 11:23 IST
Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone 17 Air could face stiff competition from Xiaomi and Vivo: Details
Samsung has entered the super slim category before Apple. (Bloomberg)

Samsung, during the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, unveiled the Galaxy S25 series, introducing S25 mainline phones. Alongside these, the company teased a brand-new form factor called the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. This model is reportedly designed to compete with the likes of the iPhone 17 Air. Recent leaks and tips on Weibo suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may not be the only phone the Galaxy S25 Edge will compete with. 

Galaxy S25 Edge, iPhone 17 Air To Face Competition From Chinese Brands

A reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station, known for accurately leaking smartphone-related news, has revealed that Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are also planning to launch ultra-thin smartphones to rival the S25 Edge.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, unlike the S25 Edge, which is a flagship device, these Chinese brands are expected to launch super-thin phones as part of their mid-range and sub-series line-ups. These models are anticipated to offer improved battery performance compared to some premium flagships from Apple and Samsung.

Super-Thin Phones Are The Trend In 2025

Competition in this super-thin category is certainly heating up, with the S25 Edge paving the way. Samsung is expected to launch this model later this year, marking the beginning of a new trend among smartphone manufacturers. Apple, too, is rumoured to introduce the iPhone 17 Air this year, potentially making it the thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.5 mm, surpassing its current thinnest model.

With Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo joining the race, alongside Samsung and Apple, consumers are likely to see more affordable options in the ultra-thin smartphone category. This could mean that users won't have to rely solely on flagships like the Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone 17 Air, making this new form factor accessible to a wider audience.

Also Read: Galaxy S25 makes Samsung more like Apple than ever before

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 11:23 IST
