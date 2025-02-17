Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ fast charging issues: Samsung promises fix in upcoming software update - Details

Some Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ users are facing charging issues. Samsung acknowledges the problem and promises a fix in an upcoming software update. Here's the details.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 17 2025, 19:05 IST
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus users are facing issues with fast charging. (Bloomberg)

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Plus have generated significant attention for their high-end features, including the ability to charge at 45W. However, some users have reported issues with charging speeds and intermittent charging. The company has confirmed that the problem is limited to fast wired charging and is actively working on a solution. A fix is expected in a future software update. Wireless charging remains unaffected by these issues.

According to Android Headlines reports, some users have encountered slower charging or inconsistent performance when using fast charging on the S25 Ultra and S25 Plus. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is focused on releasing a software update to address it. In the meantime, the company has recommended that users utilise the 3A USB Type-C cable provided with the device rather than a 5A Type-C cable, which has helped some resolve the charging problems. Additionally, users can try disabling the Fast Charging feature to stabilise charging, though this will reduce the charging speed and counter the benefit of the 45W capability.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹141,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Also read: Samsung tri-fold phone display size tipped ahead of launch- Know what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Why Samsung Chooses 45W Charging

There has been some criticism about Samsung's choice of 45W charging, with users pointing out that competitors offer faster speeds, such as 100W or 120W. However, the slower 45W charging is not an attempt to cut corners. Instead, it aims to preserve battery longevity. Devices that support extremely fast charging can experience battery degradation over time, whereas 45W charging provides a balance between speed and battery health. This approach aligns with Samsung's focus on offering reliable long-term battery performance, a key feature of many Samsung and Apple devices.

Also read: Vivo V50 launched in India with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras: Check specs, features, price and more

Charging Speed and Battery Health

With 45W charging, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ can charge from 0 to 100 percent in around 75 minutes, with a 50 percent charge achieved in about 30 minutes. This speed meets the everyday needs of users while maintaining the health of the battery.

Samsung also recommends using their certified 45W adapter and the included 3A cable to avoid compatibility issues with third-party chargers or cables, which may not work optimally with the new devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus gets a big price cut on Amazon: But is it worth choosing over the S25?

Though the first software update for the Galaxy S25 series included some charging optimisations, it remains unclear whether the update has fully resolved the charging issues.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 19:04 IST
