Galaxy S25 Ultra finally catches up to iPhone 16 Pro with Galaxy Log, Virtual Aperture

Samsung is finally bringing Log video to its S25 lineup, alongside several extras including Virtual Aperture. Here are the details.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 22 2025, 23:30 IST
Galaxy S25 Ultra finally catches up to iPhone 16 Pro with Galaxy Log, Virtual Aperture
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with its quad camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda - HT Tech)

Samsung's top-end Galaxy flagships have long lacked an answer to Apple's ProRes Log video, first introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. However, with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, the South Korean tech giant is finally introducing Log video recording via Galaxy Log. In addition, Samsung is enhancing its pro-grade content capabilities with a new feature called Virtual Aperture, enabling granular control over footage through the ExpertRAW mode. Here's a look at these new features now that the S25 series has officially launched.

Galaxy Log

While Samsung has previously offered alternatives to Apple's Cinematic Mode, it lacked the ability to record Log video—until now. The Galaxy S25 series finally brings this pro feature to its flagship range.

For those unfamiliar, Log video is a flat video profile that retains significant data within the file, offering greater flexibility during post-production. This allows creators to colour-grade footage with ease, without a preset “look” baked in. With Galaxy Log, Samsung users can now produce pro-grade content natively, eliminating the need for third-party solutions.

Virtual Aperture

Samsung's existing Portrait Video mode enables users to capture videos with background blur, or “bokeh.” However, there was previously no way to precisely adjust the level of blur. Now, with Virtual Aperture, Samsung has introduced granular control over the background blur effect. This feature is accessible via ExpertRAW mode, allowing users to fine-tune their creative vision with ease.

Additional Camera-Centric Features

The Galaxy S25 series introduces several other camera upgrades:

Portrait Studio: This feature allows users to create personalised avatars with more lifelike facial expressions.

Enhanced Filters: New analogue-style filters provide a film-like aesthetic for both photos and videos, delivering a nostalgic and artistic touch.

10-bit HDR Recording: Now applied by default, this upgrade offers four times richer colour expression compared to 8-bit recording, ensuring improved detail and vibrancy in all lighting conditions.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 23:30 IST
