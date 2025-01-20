Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series and other key announcements to watch for January 22 event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, and exciting new devices on January 22. Here's what to expect.
Samsung is set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The event promises to unveil significant innovations within the Galaxy ecosystem, including the latest Galaxy S25 series. It will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel, starting at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM in India). Updates will also be available on Samsung's social media platforms.
For those interested, Samsung offers a Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass for Rs. 1,999, unlocking Rs. 5,000 in e-Store voucher benefits. Pre-reservation also includes automatic entry into a giveaway for prizes worth Rs. 50,000.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Cobalt Violet
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Gold
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike
mobile to buy?
Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Series
The Galaxy S25 lineup will feature three models: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the series introduces hardware and design updates. The devices will retain their display sizes, battery capacities, and charging speeds from the S24 series.
The S25 and S25 Plus will include a triple camera setup with 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide sensors. The S25 Ultra will showcase a 200 MP main camera, accompanied by a 50 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Each device will feature a 120Hz Dynamic 2X AMOLED display, USB 3 Type-C ports, and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.
Also read: iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what's coming
One UI 7 and Galaxy AI Features
Samsung will debut its stable release of One UI 7, featuring a redesigned user interface with updated icons, quick settings, and animations. Enhancements include the Now Bar, Now Brief, vertical app drawer, and improvements to the camera app experience.
Galaxy AI integration in One UI 7 introduces features like Call Transcripts in over 20 languages, allowing on-device transcription and recording directly accessible via the Dialer. Additional tools for writing, summarising, and comparing content are also included. Samsung's Gemini AI is expected to provide deeper app integration, including Samsung Notes.
Also read: iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what's coming
Sneak Peek at Upcoming Devices
As with previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung is likely to offer glimpses of future devices. Three anticipated products include:
- Galaxy Ring 2: Expected improvements in accuracy, battery life, and pricing could redefine this wearable.
- Galaxy S25 Slim: Positioned as an iPhone 17 Air/Slim competitor, it may feature a slim design with a 4,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a camera setup similar to the S25 Plus.
- Future Galaxy Innovations: Additional announcements could include updates to the broader Galaxy lineup.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71737355483339