Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series and other key announcements to watch for January 22 event

Samsung is set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The event promises to unveil significant innovations within the Galaxy ecosystem, including the latest Galaxy S25 series. It will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel, starting at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM in India). Updates will also be available on Samsung's social media platforms.

For those interested, Samsung offers a Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass for Rs. 1,999, unlocking Rs. 5,000 in e-Store voucher benefits. Pre-reservation also includes automatic entry into a giveaway for prizes worth Rs. 50,000.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Series

The Galaxy S25 lineup will feature three models: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the series introduces hardware and design updates. The devices will retain their display sizes, battery capacities, and charging speeds from the S24 series.

The S25 and S25 Plus will include a triple camera setup with 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide sensors. The S25 Ultra will showcase a 200 MP main camera, accompanied by a 50 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Each device will feature a 120Hz Dynamic 2X AMOLED display, USB 3 Type-C ports, and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

One UI 7 and Galaxy AI Features

Samsung will debut its stable release of One UI 7, featuring a redesigned user interface with updated icons, quick settings, and animations. Enhancements include the Now Bar, Now Brief, vertical app drawer, and improvements to the camera app experience.

Galaxy AI integration in One UI 7 introduces features like Call Transcripts in over 20 languages, allowing on-device transcription and recording directly accessible via the Dialer. Additional tools for writing, summarising, and comparing content are also included. Samsung's Gemini AI is expected to provide deeper app integration, including Samsung Notes.

Sneak Peek at Upcoming Devices

As with previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung is likely to offer glimpses of future devices. Three anticipated products include: