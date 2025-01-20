Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series and other key announcements to watch for January 22 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, and exciting new devices on January 22. Here's what to expect.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 20 2025, 12:23 IST
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus price drops by 40% on Flipkart ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is just a week away which means the new generation Galaxy S series models are arriving soon in the global market. As we wait for the new Samsung flagships, Flipkart has reduced the pricing for last year’s Galaxy S series models, allowing buyers to get the flagship models at a cheaper price. Know how you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus under Rs.60000. (HT Tech)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
2/5 Flipkart is currently hosting its Monumental sale during which several electronic products have been discounted including smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. During the sale, we spotted that Flipkart is providing a massive 40% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus model which launched last year with several advanced features and AI features.  (REUTERS)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
3/5 The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus originally retailed for Rs.99999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in India. However, during the Flipkart Monumental sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs.59999, showcasing a significant price drop just ahead of the Galaxy S25 series launch.  (Samsung)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
4/5 Alongside discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. With exchange offers, Flipkart is providing up to Rs.38150 off on the Galaxy S24 Plus. However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.  (REUTERS)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
5/5 Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus? Well, the smartphone comes with some exciting Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, AI Note Assist, AI Summary, an more. The smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing effortless multitasking.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Galaxy Unpacked 2025
icon View all Images
Galaxy Unpacked event: Samsung is set to unveil new devices, including the Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, and more. (Samsung)

Samsung is set to host its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The event promises to unveil significant innovations within the Galaxy ecosystem, including the latest Galaxy S25 series. It will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and the company's official YouTube channel, starting at 10 AM PT (11:30 PM in India). Updates will also be available on Samsung's social media platforms.

For those interested, Samsung offers a Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass for Rs. 1,999, unlocking Rs. 5,000 in e-Store voucher benefits. Pre-reservation also includes automatic entry into a giveaway for prizes worth Rs. 50,000.

You may be interested in

11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹67,999Original price:₹79,999
Buy now
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A16
  • Gold
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹16,989Original price:₹19,999
Buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,998
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series India price leaked ahead of launch with major price hike

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 Series

The Galaxy S25 lineup will feature three models: Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the series introduces hardware and design updates. The devices will retain their display sizes, battery capacities, and charging speeds from the S24 series.

The S25 and S25 Plus will include a triple camera setup with 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide sensors. The S25 Ultra will showcase a 200 MP main camera, accompanied by a 50 MP ultrawide, a 10 MP telephoto, and a 50 MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom. Each device will feature a 120Hz Dynamic 2X AMOLED display, USB 3 Type-C ports, and run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

Also read: iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what's coming

One UI 7 and Galaxy AI Features

Samsung will debut its stable release of One UI 7, featuring a redesigned user interface with updated icons, quick settings, and animations. Enhancements include the Now Bar, Now Brief, vertical app drawer, and improvements to the camera app experience.

Galaxy AI integration in One UI 7 introduces features like Call Transcripts in over 20 languages, allowing on-device transcription and recording directly accessible via the Dialer. Additional tools for writing, summarising, and comparing content are also included. Samsung's Gemini AI is expected to provide deeper app integration, including Samsung Notes.

Also read: iPhone 17 to get a Camera app redesign with iOS 19- Know what's coming

Sneak Peek at Upcoming Devices

As with previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung is likely to offer glimpses of future devices. Three anticipated products include:

  1. Galaxy Ring 2: Expected improvements in accuracy, battery life, and pricing could redefine this wearable.
  2. Galaxy S25 Slim: Positioned as an iPhone 17 Air/Slim competitor, it may feature a slim design with a 4,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and a camera setup similar to the S25 Plus.
  3. Future Galaxy Innovations: Additional announcements could include updates to the broader Galaxy lineup.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jan, 12:22 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 series and other key announcements to watch for January 22 event
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leak teases exciting new weapon, fans speculate wild gameplay possibilities in Vice City
GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 Online: Bigger worlds, better gameplay, and more- Here’s what fans hope to see incoming game
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets