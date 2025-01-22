Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Samsung teases exclusive pre-order perks, including free storage upgrades for Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is gearing up for the official unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series today at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked' event in San Jose, California. The upcoming lineup includes the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, set to replace the Galaxy S24 series. As reported, the entire range will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC, departing from the use of Exynos chips.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Pre-Order Perks and Storage Upgrades

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series are expected to open today, with a pre-order period extending until February 6. According to leakster billbil-kun (via Phonearena), Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade for customers who pre-order within this window. This means that buyers will receive more storage than they initially paid for, making the offer more enticing for early adopters.

The devices are set for release on February 7, with shipments possibly arriving early for pre-order customers.

The base Galaxy S25 will offer storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The S25 Plus will be available with 256GB and 512GB configurations, while the S25 Ultra will offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions.

While the storage upgrade offer was initially reported for the French market, Samsung has historically provided similar perks in various regions. As a result, customers in other markets can likely expect the same bonus during pre-orders.

Pricing for the Galaxy S25 series is expected to be in line with last year's models, with possible slight increases for the 512GB versions and the 1TB model of the Ultra.

Other pre-order incentives could include enhanced trade-in offers, a charger, and a free storage upgrade. Samsung may also include a free Gemini Advanced trial for Galaxy S25 buyers, though this benefit may not be exclusive to those who pre-order.

The shift in offering chargers as incentives marks a notable change, as chargers were once included with every purchase. As the pre-order period begins, it remains to be seen whether this trend of offering physical perks will return to the forefront.