Gboard for Android phones gets new voice typing mode

Android users can now type using voice in a whole new way with Gboard’s updated voice typing feature. Here’s how it works.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2025, 13:41 IST
Gboard voice typing feature
Android's Gboard has introduced a new voice typing feature, offering more flexibility and functionality for users. (Pexels)

Android users now have a different way to type using voice commands, thanks to a new update to Gboard. The feature, available on Pixel phones and several Samsung Galaxy devices, separates voice typing into a standalone mode, expanding how users interact with their keyboard.

Earlier, users would tap the microphone icon on Gboard and speak while the keyboard remained visible, allowing minor text edits while dictating. The new method changes that by shifting voice typing into its interface.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How to access the new voice typing mode:

  • Tap the microphone icon on Gboard.
  • Select the small toolbar icon with downward arrows.
  • The keyboard disappears and is replaced by a floating pill at the bottom of the screen.

This layout gives users more space to view and interact with content on their devices. A hamburger menu on the left of the pill opens up tools that are useful for dictation.

Features available in the new mode:

  • Clipboard access: Tap Show clipboard to paste saved content.
  • Translation support: Use Show Translate to translate and paste text.
  • Emoji input: Tap the Show emoji menu to insert emojis.
  • Toolbar layout change: Tap Switch to the vertical toolbar for better screen use depending on your task.

Voice commands make typing hands-free:

When the microphone is on, users can open a menu labelled Show voice commands. This displays phrases that can trigger actions such as:

  • “Send” – sends the message
  • “Stop” – turns off the microphone
  • “Delete” or “Clear” – removes text
  • Spell out words by tapping them
  • Say emoji names to insert them (e.g., “smiling face”)

Voice input can handle emojis as well. Users simply speak the name of the emoji to insert it. Beyond messaging, the feature extends to filling out forms online. Commands like “next” and “previous” allow users to navigate form fields and complete entries by voice.

While not everyone may adopt this method fully, the update provides a functional alternative to standard typing. It offers flexibility in situations where voice input becomes more practical than touchscreen typing.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 13:41 IST
