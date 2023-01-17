Get 17999 phone for just 599! Flipkart Big Saving Days brings EXCITING Poco M4 Pro deal

Do not miss out on this Poco M4 Pro price cut. You can save Rs. 17400 on the smartphone. Know how to.

If you're a fan of binge watching, you need a smartphone with a bright AMOLED display to enhance your visual experience. And if you're still using a smartphone with an LCD display because of budget restrictions, then it is time that you upgrade your device. With the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which started on January 15 and will continue till January 20, there are some really exciting discount offers on smartphones. And for binge watchers, the Poco M4 Pro price cut is one of the best deals. You can take home the Rs. 17999 smartphone for just Rs. 599, including exchange offer. Know the details.

Poco M4 Pro price cut on Flipkart

The 6GB + 64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 17999 on Flipkart. However, during the sale, you can get a flat 38 percent discount. This translates to saving Rs. 7000 and you only have to pay Rs. 10999. This part of the deal comes without any loopholes and if you do not want to go into exchange offer, this will be the final price. This is the price of an entry level smartphone and to get an AMOLED display at this price is incredible. However, this deal can get a lot better if you have an old device lying around that you can exchange.

Right now, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10400. Exchange offers require you to trade-in an existing device to get an additional discount. But the value you get from the exchange depends on the smartphone you hand over. To get the full value, you would need an expensive device. And if not the full value, you will still get a few thousand shaved off the price. But if you can manage to get the full value of the offer, you only have to pay Rs. 599 for the Poco M4 Pro! Now, that's a stunning deal.

Why the Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G96, which was also seen in Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it flaunts a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android 11 based MIUI 13 OS.

The Poco M4 Pro is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with a 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also has IR Blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers.