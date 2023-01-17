    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Get 17999 phone for just 599! Flipkart Big Saving Days brings EXCITING Poco M4 Pro deal

    Do not miss out on this Poco M4 Pro price cut. You can save Rs. 17400 on the smartphone. Know how to.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 17 2023, 18:29 IST
    Poco M4 Pro in pictures: Bold new design, key specs, and price detailed
    Poco M4 Pro
    1/6 The Poco M4 Pro gets a familiar Poco design first seen on the Poco M3 in 2021. The one shown here is called Cool Blue, which has a matte finish. Power Black and Poco Yellow colour options are also available. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The Poco M4 Pro utilises MIUI 13 based on Android 11, with the Poco Launcher skin on top. The phone relies on the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Poco M4 Pro gets a 64MP main rear camera, flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera sensor. The front camera uses a 16MP image sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Poco M4 Pro features a 5000mAh battery that comes with support for 33W wired charging, promising a full charge in around an hour.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Poco M4 Pro gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and very slim bezels. The fingerprint sensor sits on the power key. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Poco M4 Pro costs Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for 6GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Poco M4 Pro
    View all Images
    Know all about this Poco M4 Pro price cut on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    If you're a fan of binge watching, you need a smartphone with a bright AMOLED display to enhance your visual experience. And if you're still using a smartphone with an LCD display because of budget restrictions, then it is time that you upgrade your device. With the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which started on January 15 and will continue till January 20, there are some really exciting discount offers on smartphones. And for binge watchers, the Poco M4 Pro price cut is one of the best deals. You can take home the Rs. 17999 smartphone for just Rs. 599, including exchange offer. Know the details.

    Poco M4 Pro price cut on Flipkart

    The 6GB + 64GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 17999 on Flipkart. However, during the sale, you can get a flat 38 percent discount. This translates to saving Rs. 7000 and you only have to pay Rs. 10999. This part of the deal comes without any loopholes and if you do not want to go into exchange offer, this will be the final price. This is the price of an entry level smartphone and to get an AMOLED display at this price is incredible. However, this deal can get a lot better if you have an old device lying around that you can exchange.

    Right now, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10400. Exchange offers require you to trade-in an existing device to get an additional discount. But the value you get from the exchange depends on the smartphone you hand over. To get the full value, you would need an expensive device. And if not the full value, you will still get a few thousand shaved off the price. But if you can manage to get the full value of the offer, you only have to pay Rs. 599 for the Poco M4 Pro! Now, that's a stunning deal.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0B6CF6RF6

    Why the Poco M4 Pro

    The Poco M4 Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with MediaTek Helio G96, which was also seen in Redmi Note 11S. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it flaunts a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android 11 based MIUI 13 OS.

    The Poco M4 Pro is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which comes with a 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also has IR Blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack and dual speakers.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 17 Jan, 18:27 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Get 17999 phone for just 599! Flipkart Big Saving Days brings EXCITING Poco M4 Pro deal
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    US flights
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation