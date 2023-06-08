Get a huge 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22! Check exciting offers here

Jun 08 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S series has been one of the top names when it comes to flagship Android smartphones. One of the best smartphones in its lineup is the Galaxy S22 which offers flagship performance and amazing cameras. So, if you're planning to buy a smartphone that not only offers flagship performance and amazing cameras but will last long as well, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 could be the perfect option as its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Although it is usually priced at a premium, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and you can grab it for a low price with all the offers! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for a discount courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a huge 27 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 62999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 22800 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat discount of Rs. 8000 on HDFC Credit and Debit card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

08 Jun, 19:15 IST
