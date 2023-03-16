Get Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 9249 today; Save up to 34000 NOW on Flipkart

    Trending News

    Google Pixel 6a can be yours for under Rs. 10000 today. Just opt for the offers available on Flipkart. Know details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 09:53 IST
    Amid much speculation of Google launching the Pixel 7a in the month of May 2023, the price of Pixel 6a has dropped massively on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart. You have the chance to grab the Google Pixel 6a for just Rs. 9249 against its market price of Rs. 43999. Tempting offer? Well all you need to do is avail the discount, exchange and bank offers provided on the phone on Flipkart. Check the Google Pixel 6a price drop details on Flipkart here.

    Get Google Pixel 6a under Rs. 10000 on Flipkart: Offer details

    The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Google Pixel 6a in all the colour options can be availed for Rs. 9249 today on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a discount of 32 percent on the device, after which the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 29749 from Rs. 43999.

    And if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can use it too to get further reductions in the price of the Google Pixel 6a. All you will have to do is opt for the exchange offer. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 20500 off on the discounted rate of the phone. Therefore, with the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Pixel 6a can come down to Rs. 9249. This means that you will be able to save up to Rs. 34000 on Pixel 6a today.

    Flipkart is also offering two bank offers on the Google Pixel 6a. The bank offers include: 10 percent off on ICICI Bank Credit Card NON EMI transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

    Why buy Google Pixel 6a? The Pixel 6a runs on Google Tensor Processor, gets a 6.14 inch full HD+ display, dual camera setup, and more. The phone offers great camera performance and overall user experience.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 09:53 IST
