Get Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G NOW! Price slides from 52999 to 19749 on Flipkart

One of the most important aspects which is being looked at the time of purchasing a smartphone are its cameras. People love capturing glimpses of places they visit or moments of their life and hence look for a smartphone offering great camera performance. If you too are in the queue and are looking for the camera smartphone offering overall decent performance, the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G is something you may consider. The device is available on Flipkart for purchase and that too with amazing price drop offers. Here is how you can get the Oppo Reno8 Pro at a reduced rate.

Oppo Reno8 Pro: How to get it for Rs. 19749

The Oppo Reno8 Pro (12GB+256GB) is available on Flipkart at a discount of 13 percent for Rs. 45999 against Rs. 52999. If you order the phone online without availing any other offer, you will only need to pay the discounted amount of Rs. 45999. While, if you want to opt for further price reduction, here is all you need to do.

You can opt for the exchange and bank offers to further reduce the cost of the Oppo Reno8 Pro. To opt for the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in a good working condition. The better the model and its condition, the more exchange value it can fetch. If you select the with exchange option you can further reduce the cost of the device by up to Rs. 26250.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

On combining both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Oppo Reno8 Pro can fall to just Rs. 19749. Meanwhile, the bank offers which you can avail are- 10 percent off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on min order value of Rs. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account, among others.