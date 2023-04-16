Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G NOW for only Rs. 4999! Here's how you can pay 60% less
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G priced at Rs. 74999 is available now for under Rs. 5000 on Amazon under its Blockbuster Value Day program. Check Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop and other offer details here.
Here is an offer for you to grab immediately if you want a super premium smartphone under budget. Sounds unreal right? Well, this is what has happened with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour worth Rs. 74999 can be availed under Rs. 5000 on Amazon today. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price has dropped mainly because of the discount and the exchange offer on Amazon. You can avail bank offers too. Check the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details on Amazon here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to under Rs. 5000 on Amazon
The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon for Rs. 29999. This is not all, other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. Wondering how? Check out the details below.
If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25000. That is with the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 4999.
But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.
Meanwhile, the bank offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are- 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
How to avail Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop offer
Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application and search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Select the size variant and color of the phone you want to buy. It can be noted that the offers being provided on the phone varies depending on the size and color variant.
If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange on the Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.
