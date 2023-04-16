Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G NOW for only Rs. 4999! Here's how you can pay 60% less

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G priced at Rs. 74999 is available now for under Rs. 5000 on Amazon under its Blockbuster Value Day program. Check Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop and other offer details here.

Apr 16 2023, 15:04 IST
BEST Samsung Galaxy S20 FE tricks you NEED to know about
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
1/6 Change your icon layout on the home screen! Can’t fit in all your favorite apps on the home screen? Just change the layout and now you can fit in more. To enable this, go to Settings > Home Screen. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
2/6 Hide an app! Don’t want others snooping into your private stuff? You can now hide an app on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. To access the feature, go to Settings > Home Screen Settings > Hide apps. Do note that the only way to find the app after this is by searching for its name in the app drawer. (samsung.com)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
3/6 But if you don’t want to hide it and just want to make sure nobody else can access the app, you can just add it in a secure folder and protect it with a password. To access it, swipe down and open the Quick Access Menu and then click on Secure Folder. It will begin showing on the main screen, you can long press it to access its menu and add password and click the + to add apps to it. (Samsung)
image caption
4/6 Customize the side panel with this neat trick. You can enable the side panel from settings. Once enabled, it will appear on the right side of the display. You can just tap the edge twice to open this thin bar which contains all your essential apps in an organized column. (Samsung)
image caption
5/6 Use the in-built screen recorder. The screenshot icon in the quick access menu also lets you record your screen. You can record everything on your screen, just not any protected content like a Netflix stream. You can also click on the human silhouette option to add a small selfie window on the corner and add yourself in the recording (HT Photo)
image caption
6/6 Disable the Bixby key and change it to power menu. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes pre-programmed so that long pressing the power button opens Bixby, Samsung’s native voice assistant. If you don’t plan to use Bixby frequently, you can change it by entering the Side Key settings from the main settings menu. (Winfuture)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
Here is how to avail Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with amazing price drop offers. (Samsung)

Here is an offer for you to grab immediately if you want a super premium smartphone under budget. Sounds unreal right? Well, this is what has happened with the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour worth Rs. 74999 can be availed under Rs. 5000 on Amazon today. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price has dropped mainly because of the discount and the exchange offer on Amazon. You can avail bank offers too. Check the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop details on Amazon here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to under Rs. 5000 on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 60 percent on Amazon for Rs. 29999. This is not all, other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. Wondering how? Check out the details below.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 25000. That is with the help of the discount and the exchange offer the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 4999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08VB2MRF8

But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Meanwhile, the bank offers available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are- 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

How to avail Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drop offer

Step 1:

Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application and search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Step 2:

Select the size variant and color of the phone you want to buy. It can be noted that the offers being provided on the phone varies depending on the size and color variant.
Step 3:

If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange on the Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
Step 4:

Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.

