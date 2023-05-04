Get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at 64999 today! Phone is worth 131999

Amazon prime members have a great opportunity to grab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a much cheaper rate, that is they can get the phone worth Rs. 131999 under Rs. 65000 today. Want to know how? Amazon Great Summer Sale is live and is offering amazing offers on smartphones under all the price range segments. The sale will be open for all the Amazon users on May 4 at 12 PM. Meanwhile, from initial discount to exchange and bank offers, you can use them all to bring down the cost of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check offer details below.

How to get Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra under Rs. 65000

The most expensive smartphone of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series- Galaxy S22 Ultra is available on Amazon with amazing discounts and other offers. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device in Burgundy colour is available at a discount of 26 percent for Rs. 97999 against Rs. 131999, as listed on Amazon. This simply means that, if you straight away order the phone online on Amazon you will have to pay the discounted rate.

However, if you are willing to reduce the cost of the phone further, you will need to opt for the exchange and bank offers. In order to avail the maximum benefit of the exchange offer, you need to have an old smartphone in a very good working condition along with other criterias that are being asked for. On exchanging your older device you can get another off of up to Rs. 33000 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Combining both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can come down to Rs. 64999.

Meanwhile, there are several bank offers being provided on the phone. Some of the bank offers that the Prime members can avail are- Rs. 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 50000; Rs. 250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card (Excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000, among others.

Notably in order to avail any of the bank offers, you need to have the card of the respective bank on which the offer is being provided. Also, you can opt for the bank offer at the time of making payment.