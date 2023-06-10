Google Bard reveals its top 5 smartphones of 2023; Number 3 will surprise you!

Smartphone enthusiasts can be quite opinionated and probably the biggest debate of all time is which smartphone is the best. You can find fans of each brand making convincing arguments to prove that their smartphone is definitely superior to others by quoting various parameters and scores. But in the end, it mostly boils down to being quite subjective. So, in order to find some objective truth, we asked Google Bard ‘what are the top 5 smartphones of 2023', the AI chatbot, with the internet at its fingertips, seemed to settle the debate once and for all. And the list was quite surprising. Let us take a look.

Google Bard picks its top 5 smartphones in 2023

As a disclaimer, we could not ask this question to ChatGPT since its last training date was in September 2021 and it has no knowledge of the world past that date. So, the obvious choice was Google Bard which actually has access to the latest stuff on the internet and with its ‘intelligence' can help us with some objective knowledge.

However, at the outset, Bard let us know that the opinion is not entirely its own, but is “according to various tech reviewers”. Fine, we accept that. But what exactly is its list? Check it out below.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

3. Google Pixel 7a

4. OnePlus 11

5. Realme GT3

What was surprising was that Google Pixel 7a featured as high as 3rd spot despite being a mid-range smartphone. Also, the top two phones of the year were both Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones. It is clear to see that the AI Bard chatbot does have a specific taste in smartphones. What would your list have looked like?