Google discontinues Pixel 7 after Pixel 9 series launch, available on Flipkart with massive discount: Check price, deals

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold made their global debut on August 13 as the latest Google flagships. The smartphone will also be available in India via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Croma. As Google prepares for the sale of the new Pixel 9 series phones, it has reportedly discontinued several older-gen Pixel models. As per a report by Android Authority, Google has officially discontinued the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. The report further reveals that Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro will continue to be made available. It is worth noting that Google Pixel Fold never made it to the Indian market and despite being discontinued, Pixel 7 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale.

Google Pixel 7 discount on Flipkart

Launched in India a couple of years ago, the Google Pixel 7 is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart. The Google Pixel 7 was launched at ₹59,999 in India, however you can get the Pixel 7 for just ₹30,999 with bank offers and discounts.

Google Pixel 7 is currently listed at ₹32,999 on Flipkart after ₹27,000 off from the launch price. In addition to this, buyers can get ₹2000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions, bringing the price of the smartphone down to ₹30,999. If you have an old smartphone to exchange you can also get up to ₹22,950 additional off.

Google Pixel 7 specs

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 7 runs Android 13 out of the box. In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera.



