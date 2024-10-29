Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 tipped for new camera and AI features: What to expect

Google Pixel 9 series recently made its debut a few months back and Pixel 10 and 11 have already started to surface. Over the past weeks, we have been hearing about Google's plans for refining next year's Tensor G5 chipset with advanced capabilities. Now, a report has been circulated revealing Pixel 10's expected AI features and software-based camera upgrades for Pixel 11. It's too early to make an assumption, but the report claims the rumour to be credible as Google's gChips division document was leaked. Know more about what Google has planned for future Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 10, 11 AI features

Tech publication named Android Authority reported a major leak for Google's gChips division which showcases a document filled with several planned AI features coming to next year's Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 devices. It was highlighted that next year's Tensor G5 chip will get an improved TPU enabling smartphones to run and support advanced AI features.

Reportedly, new AI features will likely include Video Generative ML which may provide abilities such as suggestive edits, AI-based special effects, improved video quality, or others. There was also a mention of the Speak-to-Tweak feature which may be included as an AI feature for the Photos app. The report also highlighted other AI features such as Sketch-to-Image and Magic Mirror, but the functionality is unknown.

Google Pixel 10, 11 camera upgrades

Google Pixel devices are famously known for their camera capabilities, therefore, refining the cameras is the main goal for the company. The report revealed that the Tensor G5 is expected to support 4K 60fps HDR video recording, which is an upgrade from up to 4K 30fps HDR video in current models.

The 2026 Pixel 11 is rumoured to get machine learning-based zooming capabilities, allowing the smartphone up to 100x zoom for photos and videos. Additionally, the document revealed hardware changes to improve telephoto lens performance, allowing smartphones to capture more detailed images.

Apart from these camera features, the most talked about feature is expected to be Pixel 11's Ultra Low Light video and video relight feature. This capability would be achieved with a new hardware component called Cinematic Rendering Engine which is expected to come with the Tensor G6 chip in 2026.

