 Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock tech, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID: Report | Mobile News

Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock tech, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID: Report

Google might introduce IR facial unlock feature for the Pixel 11, similar to what was seen in the Pixel 4, which could finally allow Pixel devices to unlock in the dark, much like iPhones do.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 29 2024, 11:54 IST
Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock tech, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID: Report
Google Pixel 4 was the only Pixel to support IR-based facial unlock. (Google)

The dust has just settled after the Google Pixel 9 series launch earlier this year in August, and now that all the Pixel 9 series models are available in the market, including India, rumours are starting to swirl about the next generation of Pixel devices: the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 11. And if the reports are to be believed, these devices will be an even bigger upgrade than the Pixel 9 was compared to the Pixel 8 series. This is especially true for the Pixel 11, which is expected to bring back a feature from the Pixel 4 that will enable secure face unlocking. It could even work in the dark, just like the Face ID you see in iPhones. This will be primarily due to the Tensor G6 chip that you will find in the Pixel 11.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out: Here are top 5 tools you must try

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Porcelain
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Pixel 11's iPhone-like FaceID Unlocking: How Could It Work?

As reported by Android Authority, the Tensor G6 in the Pixel 11 could support an under-display IR camera system, just like the Pixel 4. How big of an upgrade would this be compared to the Pixel 9?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Firstly, we already know that the Pixel 9 does feature a secure face unlock system that even works with banking apps and other apps. But as things stand, it fails to recognise your face when the light is dim or non-existent. This is where an under-display IR camera system comes into play because it can recognise your face despite being in complete darkness. It does so by having various other components, like the dot projector, the IR camera itself, the flood illuminator, and more.

That said, it should be taken with a grain of salt because, for now, Android Authority is reporting this based on documentation surrounding the Tensor G6 chipset and the fact that it will be getting support for an under-display IR camera system. But it doesn't necessarily mean that Google will include the feature. It's just that the processor supports the feature.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 released but there is a waitlist for Apple Intelligence: How to quickly get new AI tools on iPhone

Could The Camera System Be Under The Display (Invisible)?

It also isn't clear if this new camera system could be under the display, invisible to the naked eye, or if Google is planning a traditional punch-hole cut-out like the iPhone's Dynamic Island.

But if we take the foldable example, we have seen OEMs like Samsung bring invisible under-display cameras. But as things stand, those aren't up to the mark compared to traditional punch-hole cut-out-based cameras. And considering Pixels have a big focus on providing the best possible picture quality, we may be more likely to see a traditional punch-hole cut-out.

Also Read: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 11 tipped for new camera and AI features: What to expect

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Oct, 11:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 11 could get Pixel 4's face unlock tech, bringing iPhone 16-like Face ID: Report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 29: Diwali Box Drop Event rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 28: Mystical Ring event rewards
New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

New games on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC: This is when to download Dragon Age and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 fans anticipate trailer 2 release amid leaks, hints, and growing speculation of holiday surprise
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans unite in hope for an imaginary Mexico DLC expansion experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets