The dust has just settled after the Google Pixel 9 series launch earlier this year in August, and now that all the Pixel 9 series models are available in the market, including India, rumours are starting to swirl about the next generation of Pixel devices: the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 11. And if the reports are to be believed, these devices will be an even bigger upgrade than the Pixel 9 was compared to the Pixel 8 series. This is especially true for the Pixel 11, which is expected to bring back a feature from the Pixel 4 that will enable secure face unlocking. It could even work in the dark, just like the Face ID you see in iPhones. This will be primarily due to the Tensor G6 chip that you will find in the Pixel 11.

Pixel 11's iPhone-like FaceID Unlocking: How Could It Work?

As reported by Android Authority, the Tensor G6 in the Pixel 11 could support an under-display IR camera system, just like the Pixel 4. How big of an upgrade would this be compared to the Pixel 9?

Firstly, we already know that the Pixel 9 does feature a secure face unlock system that even works with banking apps and other apps. But as things stand, it fails to recognise your face when the light is dim or non-existent. This is where an under-display IR camera system comes into play because it can recognise your face despite being in complete darkness. It does so by having various other components, like the dot projector, the IR camera itself, the flood illuminator, and more.

That said, it should be taken with a grain of salt because, for now, Android Authority is reporting this based on documentation surrounding the Tensor G6 chipset and the fact that it will be getting support for an under-display IR camera system. But it doesn't necessarily mean that Google will include the feature. It's just that the processor supports the feature.

Could The Camera System Be Under The Display (Invisible)?

It also isn't clear if this new camera system could be under the display, invisible to the naked eye, or if Google is planning a traditional punch-hole cut-out like the iPhone's Dynamic Island.

But if we take the foldable example, we have seen OEMs like Samsung bring invisible under-display cameras. But as things stand, those aren't up to the mark compared to traditional punch-hole cut-out-based cameras. And considering Pixels have a big focus on providing the best possible picture quality, we may be more likely to see a traditional punch-hole cut-out.

