Google Pixel 8 at around 32,000 is a deal you should not miss during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, and here’s why.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 10:49 IST
Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 launched in India at a starring price of Rs. 75,999 on Flipkart in 2023. (Google)

If you've been eyeing a Pixel phone, especially the Pixel 8, for a while, there's good news for you: the Pixel 8 will be available for around 32,000 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This could be the ideal time to buy and is one of the best deals of the Big Billion Days Sale this year. But if you're confused and not sure why you should consider the device, here are three major reasons to choose it:

Pixel 8 Has a Reliable Camera That Will Impress You

Yes, it only has a dual-camera setup (no telephoto), but the quality from the Pixel 8's camera is impressive, with that distinct contrast-rich look. The main camera is a 50MP shooter, which is also used in the Pixel 8 Pro and the upcoming Pixel 9 series. For the ultra-wide lens, you have a 12MP shooter which gets the job done. You also benefit from Google's AI smarts to further enhance the experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Pixel 8's Software Experience and Support

If you've ever used a Pixel device, you'll know they come with a clean, bloatware-free UI and smooth animations throughout. The way Google integrates haptics into the UI also adds to the premium experience. Beyond the aesthetic appeal, AI is embedded throughout the OS—right from the Photos app to Google's Circle to Search features.

Also, being a Google phone, it will be the first to get Android 15, and will be supported for 6 more years (7 in total).

Pixel 8 Is a Compact Phone in a Sea of Giants

Nowadays, it's increasingly difficult to find compact flagships that are both powerful and equipped with great cameras—Pixel 8 does both with its 6.2-inch 120Hz pOLED display. It's not huge and fits comfortably in your hand. So, if you've been on the lookout for a smaller phone, the Pixel 8 might be the perfect fit.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 10:49 IST
