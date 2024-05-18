Google Pixel 8a alternatives: From OnePlus 12R to Nothing Phone 2a, check best devices

Google surprisingly launched the Pixel 8a smartphone this month with some upgrades, AI features, and a Pixel 8-inspired design. While the smartphone checks all the boxes in terms of specifications and features, if you are confused about what similar devices you can get under the range or lesser, then we have curated a list of Pixel 8a alternatives. This will allow you to explore similar smartphones from top brands such as OnePlus, Nothing and others.

Google Pixel 8a alternatives

OnePlus 12R: The new Oneplus 12R smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with Adreno 740 GPU. It comes with some advanced camera functionalities and it is backed by a 5500 mAh battery which supports 100W fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14.

Google Pixel 8: Google launched this smartphone last year in the premium market with exceptional AI features when it comes to photo editing. The smartphone is powered by the company's own Tensor G3 chipset. The smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which is considered to be one of the best camera smartphones in the market.

Samsung Galaxy A55: The next Pixel 8a alternative is the Galaxy A55 which is equipped with an Exynos 1480 chipset to provide seamless performance. The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup including a 50MP main camera. Lastly, the Galaxy A55 offers storage up to 256GB.

iPhone 14: The last smartphone in the list is the iPhone 14 which recently became one of the best-selling smartphones of the quarter in 2024. The smartphone is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset for smooth performance. The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED which also supports Dolby Vision to improve your viewing experience.

