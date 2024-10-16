 Google Pixel 9 and other Pixels receive major feature drop with Android 15: What you need to know | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 and other Pixels receive major feature drop with Android 15: What you need to know

With the Android 15 update, Google Pixel 9 and older Pixels have got access to a slew of new features. Read on to know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 11:27 IST
Pixel 9 series gets a major feature drop with Android 15. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Android 15 has finally arrived for Google Pixel devices, with the Pixel 6 and later models starting to receive the update. However, alongside the Android 15 update, Google has also rolled out a major Pixel feature drop, bringing a host of new features to the Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and even some older devices. These updates enhance the imaging experience, introduce several quality-of-life features, and more. 

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL Get an Exciting Underwater Photography Feature

Google has exclusively released a new underwater photography mode for the Pixel 9 series, excluding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This mode allows for richer colours when shooting underwater and even works for video. Google advises using a waterproof case while capturing these shots.

Instagram App Now Offers Night Sight Low-Light Photography – Available for Pixel 6 and Newer Phones

Previously, if you wanted to post a Night Sight photo on Instagram, you would first need to take the photo in the default camera app before uploading it as a story or post. Now, the feature is built into the Instagram app, and whenever a low-light scene is detected, it automatically triggers Night Sight mode. However, you'll need to hold your Pixel phone still for a second or two.

Big Improvements to Astrophotography – Available for Pixel 6 and Newer

Users can now access Astrophotography mode via the Night Sight slider. All you need to do is tap the Night Sight icon, slide to Astro, and press the shutter button. You'll then have 5 seconds to position the phone towards the sky, after which a picture will be taken.

Pixel Weather App No Longer Exclusive to the Pixel 9 Series—Expanding to Pixel 6 and Newer

The Google Pixel 9 series launched with a brand new app called the Pixel Weather app, featuring a refreshing design and AI weather summaries for a quick glance at weather conditions. This app is now expanding to other Pixel devices, starting from the Pixel 6 series.

More Detailed Temperature Measuring on Pixel 8 Pro

Users can now use the viewfinder to get live temperature readings from almost any surface, with the option to save the results for later viewing. Notably, this is also available on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 11:27 IST
