Android 15 has finally arrived for Google Pixel devices, with the Pixel 6 and later models starting to receive the update. However, alongside the Android 15 update, Google has also rolled out a major Pixel feature drop, bringing a host of new features to the Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and even some older devices. These updates enhance the imaging experience, introduce several quality-of-life features, and more.

Also Read: iPhone 15 available at less than ₹55000: Check out deals and discounts

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Porcelain

Porcelain 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL Get an Exciting Underwater Photography Feature

Google has exclusively released a new underwater photography mode for the Pixel 9 series, excluding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This mode allows for richer colours when shooting underwater and even works for video. Google advises using a waterproof case while capturing these shots.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Instagram App Now Offers Night Sight Low-Light Photography – Available for Pixel 6 and Newer Phones

Previously, if you wanted to post a Night Sight photo on Instagram, you would first need to take the photo in the default camera app before uploading it as a story or post. Now, the feature is built into the Instagram app, and whenever a low-light scene is detected, it automatically triggers Night Sight mode. However, you'll need to hold your Pixel phone still for a second or two.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 price hike leaked ahead of launch: Know how much it will cost

Big Improvements to Astrophotography – Available for Pixel 6 and Newer

Users can now access Astrophotography mode via the Night Sight slider. All you need to do is tap the Night Sight icon, slide to Astro, and press the shutter button. You'll then have 5 seconds to position the phone towards the sky, after which a picture will be taken.

Pixel Weather App No Longer Exclusive to the Pixel 9 Series—Expanding to Pixel 6 and Newer

The Google Pixel 9 series launched with a brand new app called the Pixel Weather app, featuring a refreshing design and AI weather summaries for a quick glance at weather conditions. This app is now expanding to other Pixel devices, starting from the Pixel 6 series.

More Detailed Temperature Measuring on Pixel 8 Pro

Users can now use the viewfinder to get live temperature readings from almost any surface, with the option to save the results for later viewing. Notably, this is also available on the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro.

Also Read: GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia's rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details