Google Pixel 9 deal: How to get it for around 67,000 on Flipkart and save 13,000

Google Pixel 9 retails for 79,999, but by coupling two offers on Flipkart, you can get it around 67,000 or less. Here's how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 16:26 IST
Google Pixel 9 deal
Google Pixel 9 packs a lot of punch despite costing much less than the Pixel 9 Pro. (Google)

Pixel 9 deal on Flipkart: Now that the dust has settled following the Google Pixel 9 launch and reviews are in, many are considering upgrading to the Pixel 9. However, at 79,999, the Pixel 9 is not the most affordable, which may deter potential buyers. But what if you could get it for around 67,000 on Flipkart? It's possible, but it requires taking advantage of an exchange deal, a bump-up discount, and a card offer. If that interests you, read on.

Google Pixel 9 Under 67,000 On Flipkart: How To Get This Deal

Initially, without any exchange discount, you can use your ICICI Credit Card or borrow one to reduce the price by 4,000. This lowers the effective price to 75,999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

To make the deal even sweeter, you can utilise the Flipkart bump-up exchange discount when exchanging certain phones. For example, we tried exchanging an old Motorola G40 Fusion, and Flipkart offered an exchange value of 10,100 (including the bump-up offer), provided the device is in perfect condition.

This effectively reduces the price to 66,246 (after including packing and pickup charges). We tried with multiple other budget phones, and the exchange amount was usually similar to this, or in fact, higher. So, if you have an old phone lying around, try your luck.

Google Pixel 9 Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 9 gets a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700 nits of peak brightness. It is protected using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the Pixel 9 runs on Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Coming to optics, Pixel 9 has a dual-camera setup, featuring a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera with super res zoom up to 8x, and a 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera. For selfies, it includes a 10.5 MP shooter. Powering the device is a 4700 mAh battery. The Pixel 9 also stands out from most Android phones due to its integration with Google's Gemini AI, which brings a range of new AI-powered features, including Add Me, Pixel Studio and more.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 16:26 IST
