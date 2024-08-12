Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model

Google Pixel 9 series is all set to launch in India on August 14th, a day following its global release. According to Flipkart, the available models in India will be the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Although Google plans to unveil four models worldwide, India may only receive these two variants.

Flipkart Teaser Suggests Limited Availability in India

The Flipkart microsite dedicated to the Google Pixel 9 series highlights the upcoming phones, but the teaser image only displays the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. There's a possibility that the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro won't be available for purchase in India. While this is not an official confirmation, Flipkart serves as Google's official online retailer, making the speculation plausible.

Contrasting Information from Google Store

In contrast, the Google Store India website lists the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, omitting the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to share a similar triple-camera setup and with an identical design. The standard Google Pixel 9 is anticipated to have a distinct appearance with a dual-camera setup.

What to Expect

With the launch date approaching, details about Google's plans for the Google Pixel 9 series in India will soon become clear. Notably, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will mark India's entry into the foldable phone market, as no previous foldable models have been released here. Google has already revealed some design aspects and specifications of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including display size and AI features. The rumoured price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the US is $1,799, which is approximately Rs. 1,50,600, making its Indian pricing a point of interest.