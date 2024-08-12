 Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may not be launched in India on August 14, Flipkart lists only two model

What new Google Pixel models will launch in India on August 14th? Will the Google Pixel 9 series include all four models or just two? Here’s what’s coming.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Aug 12 2024, 13:44 IST
The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming "Made by Google" event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim.
The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.
Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.
Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.
Google will launch the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India on August 14.

Google Pixel 9 series is all set to launch in India on August 14th, a day following its global release. According to Flipkart, the available models in India will be the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Although Google plans to unveil four models worldwide, India may only receive these two variants.

Flipkart Teaser Suggests Limited Availability in India

The Flipkart microsite dedicated to the Google Pixel 9 series highlights the upcoming phones, but the teaser image only displays the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.  There's a possibility that the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro won't be available for purchase in India. While this is not an official confirmation, Flipkart serves as Google's official online retailer, making the speculation plausible.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What key upgrades and changes you can expect?

Contrasting Information from Google Store

In contrast, the Google Store India website lists the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, omitting the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to share a similar triple-camera setup and with an identical design. The standard Google Pixel 9 is anticipated to have a distinct appearance with a dual-camera setup.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of launch: Here's everything you need to know

What to Expect

With the launch date approaching, details about Google's plans for the Google Pixel 9 series in India will soon become clear. Notably, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will mark India's entry into the foldable phone market, as no previous foldable models have been released here. Google has already revealed some design aspects and specifications of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including display size and AI features. The rumoured price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the US is $1,799, which is approximately Rs. 1,50,600, making its Indian pricing a point of interest.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 13:44 IST
