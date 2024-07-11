 Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs tipped ahead of August 13 launch- Check out everything we know so far | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs tipped ahead of August 13 launch- Check out everything we know so far

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs revealed before the August launch event, know what’s expected to be announced.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 11 2024, 12:38 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP sensor with pixel binning, check details. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series is now just a month away from its official launch on August 13, 2024. This year, Google is running ahead of schedule and it will introduce its new generation of Pixel series 2 months early. Not only that but the upcoming Pixel 9 series is expected to include four models including two new models: Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold joining the series. However, the rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are slim as of now, so it may or may not debut in August.

As the launch timeline nears, the rumours about the upcoming Pixel 9 series are also circulating rapidly. In a recent leak, the camera specs of the Pixel 9 Pro were tipped, giving us a glimpse of what is expected to be announced. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro camera specs

According to the Camera FV5 certification (via 91Mobiles), the Pixel 9 Pro main camera is expected to feature a 12.5MP camera. However, the camera will be likely showcased with a 50 MP sensor with pixel binning. Now, many of you must be thinking about what is pixel binning, simply put, it is a technique that artificially increases pixel size and enables the camera sensor to attract more light. 

Furthermore, the main camera is also expected to sport  Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for improved photography experience. Additionally, the camera is expected to support 4080×3072 resolution, 25.4mm focal length, f/1.7 aperture, 70.7 horizontal FoV, and 56.2 vertical FoV. On the other hand, the specs of the other camera sensor were not revealed or found under the listed certification. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm what's coming to the Google Pixel 9 Pro. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro expected specs

Based on leaks and rumours, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is speculated to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset that may include improved GPU, CPU, and NPU performance. The camera module of the smartphone is also speculated to be redesigned, therefore, we can expect a design overhaul with the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro series is expected to include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 12:37 IST
