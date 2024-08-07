 Google Pixel 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know | Mobile News

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 07 2024, 10:43 IST
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut in just a week's time at the “Made by Google” event. As the launch date is getting closer, leaks around the Pixel 9 models are rapidly doing circles on the internet, creating curiosity among the fans. While we have seen several leaks and renders of the smartphones, a tipster has again leaked the images of Pixel 9 pro showcasing colour variants and design. With images of the smartphone being leaked, we have a more comprehensive idea of what the smartphone will look like.

Pixel 9 Pro design

A tipster who goes by the user name @MysteryLupin on X shared several images of Pixel 9 Pro showcasing the bulky camera module, back panel design, and colour variants. The leaked images so far have a high-resolution quality, therefore, it is easier to examine every small detail about the smartphone.

With Pixel 9 Pro, Google seems to have discarded its traditional camera module and may introduce a new horizontally-placed pill shared camera module. However, the new camera placement showcases a noticeable bump which may raise some durability concerns. Additionally, we can see a new metal-like frame which, however, a look may give more idea about what material is being used.

Also read: Pixel 9 series to get a charging upgrade: Know what's coming ahead of August 14 launch

In addition to design, the colour variants of Pixel 9 Pro were also leaked which showcase two new colours: Rose and Hazel alongside the Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants. However, the official design and colour variants are yet to be determined and it will be unveiled during the launch event which is scheduled for August 14 in India.

Also read: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro specs and features ( expected)

This year, Google may announce two Pro models which are expected to be the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro may get some design changes in comparison to the Pixel 8 Pro. Firstly, the screen size will likely reduce from 6.7-inch to 6.3-inch, since the Pro XL model is expected to gain a bigger size. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset for performance and AI processing. More about the smartphone will be revealed on August 14.

