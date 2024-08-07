Google Pixel 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know

Google Pixel 9 series will make its debut in just a week's time at the “Made by Google” event. As the launch date is getting closer, leaks around the Pixel 9 models are rapidly doing circles on the internet, creating curiosity among the fans. While we have seen several leaks and renders of the smartphones, a tipster has again leaked the images of Pixel 9 pro showcasing colour variants and design. With images of the smartphone being leaked, we have a more comprehensive idea of what the smartphone will look like.

Pixel 9 Pro design

A tipster who goes by the user name @MysteryLupin on X shared several images of Pixel 9 Pro showcasing the bulky camera module, back panel design, and colour variants. The leaked images so far have a high-resolution quality, therefore, it is easier to examine every small detail about the smartphone.

P9P - but make it high-res pic.twitter.com/Mrl14uAyOB — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) August 5, 2024

With Pixel 9 Pro, Google seems to have discarded its traditional camera module and may introduce a new horizontally-placed pill shared camera module. However, the new camera placement showcases a noticeable bump which may raise some durability concerns. Additionally, we can see a new metal-like frame which, however, a look may give more idea about what material is being used.

In addition to design, the colour variants of Pixel 9 Pro were also leaked which showcase two new colours: Rose and Hazel alongside the Obsidian and Porcelain colour variants. However, the official design and colour variants are yet to be determined and it will be unveiled during the launch event which is scheduled for August 14 in India.

Pixel 9 Pro specs and features ( expected)

This year, Google may announce two Pro models which are expected to be the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro may get some design changes in comparison to the Pixel 8 Pro. Firstly, the screen size will likely reduce from 6.7-inch to 6.3-inch, since the Pro XL model is expected to gain a bigger size. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset for performance and AI processing. More about the smartphone will be revealed on August 14.

