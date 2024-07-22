Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch on August 14: Here’s what Google should do to rival Samsung Galaxy Fold’s dominance

Google Pixel 9 series launch is less than a month away and Google's flagship smartphone series is speculated to get big upgrades and new models. This year Google is also launching the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, getting people excited to know what Google has to offer with its foldable range. Over the past few months, the Indian smartphone market has witnessed the launch of several foldable smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. With the existing rivals, will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold stand out from the crowd? Here's what Google needs to do if it wants to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

More about Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.65 inches Display Size See full Specifications

How Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can outshine Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung recently released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the smartphone is yet to go on sale for consumers. However, several users have already got their hands on the device, and this year Samsung has reportedly brought several improvements to the device, making it a tough competition in the foldable smartphone market. Here's how Pixel 9 Pro Fold can give tough competition to the other book-style foldable devices.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch confirmed, set to debut on this date: Expected features, design and more

AI features customised for foldable smartphones: This year Samsung has announced several foldable specific AI features such as Interpreter mode, sketch to image with stylus, Gemini app access on the cover screen, and more. Therefore such AI features to the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold would be appreciated. Improved battery life: The major issue foldable smartphone users face is poor battery life. However, smartphones such as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have significantly improved the battery life, making it a worthwhile investment. Therefore, this year with Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we are expecting a bigger battery size.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series seen on FCC Website: Thread Radio, Ultra Wide Band and more coming - Details

3. Lightweight and compact: Nowadays, people look for sleek and lightweight smartphone options as they use the devices for their daily usage. However, foldable smartphones are quite bulky and heavy. Several smartphone brands have significantly reduced their weight over the years including the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and others. Now, we are also expecting the same from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

4. No price hikes: With foldable smartphone prices experiencing a hike every year, we want the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold to remain similar to the Pixel Fold or less. A price hike may create judgement in the consumer's mind and there are several options available in the market to choose from.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!