Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch on August 14: Here’s what Google should do to rival Samsung Galaxy Fold’s dominance

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is making its India debut on August 14 with some new upgrades, but will it be able to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 6? Here’s what Google should bring to its new foldable smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 22 2024, 09:11 IST
Know how Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold could compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. (Google Pixel)

Google Pixel 9 series launch is less than a month away and Google's flagship smartphone series is speculated to get big upgrades and new models. This year Google is also launching the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, getting people excited to know what Google has to offer with its foldable range. Over the past few months, the Indian smartphone market has witnessed the launch of several foldable smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold 6. With the existing rivals, will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold stand out from the crowd? Here's what Google needs to do if it wants to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold launch confirmed for August 13, design teased in new video: Watch here

How Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can outshine Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung recently released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the smartphone is yet to go on sale for consumers. However, several users have already got their hands on the device, and this year Samsung has reportedly brought several improvements to the device, making it a tough competition in the foldable smartphone market. Here's how Pixel 9 Pro Fold can give tough competition to the other book-style foldable devices.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India launch confirmed, set to debut on this date: Expected features, design and more

  1. AI features customised for foldable smartphones: This year Samsung has announced several foldable specific AI features such as Interpreter mode, sketch to image with stylus, Gemini app access on the cover screen, and more. Therefore such AI features to the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold would be appreciated. 
  2. Improved battery life: The major issue foldable smartphone users face is poor battery life. However, smartphones such as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 have significantly improved the battery life, making it a worthwhile investment. Therefore, this year with Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we are expecting a bigger battery size. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9 series seen on FCC Website: Thread Radio, Ultra Wide Band and more coming - Details

3. Lightweight and compact: Nowadays, people look for sleek and lightweight smartphone options as they use the devices for their daily usage. However, foldable smartphones are quite bulky and heavy. Several smartphone brands have significantly reduced their weight over the years including the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and others. Now, we are also expecting the same from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 

4. No price hikes: With foldable smartphone prices experiencing a hike every year, we want the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold to remain similar to the Pixel Fold or less. A price hike may create judgement in the consumer's mind and there are several options available in the market to choose from. 

First Published Date: 22 Jul, 09:11 IST
