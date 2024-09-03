 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to go on sale on September 4: Check pricing, offers, availability and more | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to go on sale on September 4: Check pricing, offers, availability and more

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable smartphone is set to be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow, September 4 from 12 PM onwards. Check out the price, bank offers and availability.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 03 2024, 15:09 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to go on sale on September 4: Check pricing, offers, availability and more
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be available in only a single variant consisting of 16GB of RAM paired with 256GB of internal memory storage for Indian buyers. (Google Pixel)

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is officially set to be available for purchase from September 4 at 12 PM onwards. This is going to be the first sale event of Google's first foldable smartphone in India. Check out the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price and bank offers that customers can avail for purchasing this much-awaited smartphone at the best deals. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing and bank offers 

 

The customers will be able to purchase the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a price of Rs. 1,72,999. The new smartphone is going to be available in a single storage variant consisting of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory storage. The  Pixel 9 Pro Fold will only be available in the Obsidian finish colour variant and it will be available to purchase from e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital. 

Customers can avail multiple bank offers and discounts when buying the latest smartphone from Flipkart. The customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 11000 using the ICICI Bank credit card and debit card for making payments. The customers can also avail the exchange bonus of up to Rs.13500. In addition to this, the smartphone can be purchased at an EMI of 12,459 per month for one year. 

Also Read: AI may not steal many jobs after all. It may just make workers more efficient

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display, camera, battery specifications 

The latest  Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display alongside an 8.0-inch Super Actua inner display. It offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2700nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 SoC chipset and it runs on Android 14. Google is also offering seven years of operating system updates. 

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 deal: How to get it for around 67,000 on Flipkart and save 13,000

With regards to camera specs, the new foldable features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP Quad PD main camera with OIS, a 10.5MP ultra-wide angle camera and another 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities. 

Also Read: Woman interns at Apple, rejects Big Tech offers to run a candy store instead

The cover and inner display of the smartphone feature the 10MP dual front camera offering f/2.2  aperture. The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes equipped with a 4650mAh battery that comes with 45W wired fast charging support. 

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Sep, 15:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets