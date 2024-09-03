Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold set to go on sale on September 4: Check pricing, offers, availability and more
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable smartphone is set to be available for purchase in India starting tomorrow, September 4 from 12 PM onwards. Check out the price, bank offers and availability.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is officially set to be available for purchase from September 4 at 12 PM onwards. This is going to be the first sale event of Google's first foldable smartphone in India. Check out the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold price and bank offers that customers can avail for purchasing this much-awaited smartphone at the best deals.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold pricing and bank offers
The customers will be able to purchase the new Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a price of Rs. ₹1,72,999. The new smartphone is going to be available in a single storage variant consisting of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory storage. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will only be available in the Obsidian finish colour variant and it will be available to purchase from e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital.
Customers can avail multiple bank offers and discounts when buying the latest smartphone from Flipkart. The customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 11000 using the ICICI Bank credit card and debit card for making payments. The customers can also avail the exchange bonus of up to Rs.13500. In addition to this, the smartphone can be purchased at an EMI of ₹12,459 per month for one year.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display, camera, battery specifications
The latest Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a 6.3-inch Actua cover display alongside an 8.0-inch Super Actua inner display. It offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 2700nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 SoC chipset and it runs on Android 14. Google is also offering seven years of operating system updates.
With regards to camera specs, the new foldable features a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP Quad PD main camera with OIS, a 10.5MP ultra-wide angle camera and another 10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom capabilities.
The cover and inner display of the smartphone feature the 10MP dual front camera offering f/2.2 aperture. The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes equipped with a 4650mAh battery that comes with 45W wired fast charging support.
