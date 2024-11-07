The Google Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro are two of the top flagship smartphones currently on the market. While both offer unique experiences with their own pros and cons, they differ significantly in terms of manufacturing costs. This is because the Pixel 9 Pro's Bill of Materials (BOM) is reportedly around $406, which is approximately ₹34,000, as reported by Nikkei. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro costs about $568 to make, or nearly ₹48,000. Why this difference? Let's break it down.

So, Why Is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Cheaper to Make Than the iPhone 16 Pro?

Before we dive into the reasons behind this price difference, it's worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro has a significantly lower Bill of Materials (BOM) than even the Pixel 8 Pro. This is mainly due to the lower cost of components used by Google.

Coming to the breakdown, tipster Jukanlosreve has tipped that the Pixel 9 Pro's Tensor G4 chipset costs $80, the Samsung-made M14 display is priced at $75, and the camera hardware costs $61.

Now, looking at the iPhone 16 Pro, it uses much more expensive components. For example, its display is said to cost $135, the camera hardware costs $91, and the Samsung M14 display for the iPhone costs around $110. These are the key factors that contribute to the higher price of the iPhone.

Interestingly, it is worth noting that the Pixel 9 Pro isn't a true successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, but rather it is the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as the Pixel 8 Pro had a larger screen. And this could be one of the reasons why it costs less than the Pixel 8 Pro to make. Also, while the cost of the Tensor G4 chipset remains the same, the display for Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be slightly more expensive compared to the Pixel 9 Pro.

The Game of Prices in India

In India, the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro are priced almost the same despite there being a difference in the BOM. The Pixel 9 Pro starts at ₹1,09,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro begins at ₹1,19,900. There's a difference of ₹10,000, which could be reduced with card offers on the iPhone 16 Pro, bringing its price down to ₹1,14,900. It's important to consider that the Pixel 9 Pro comes with 256GB of base storage in India, compared to the iPhone 16 Pro's 128GB. However, the final MRP price includes additional costs like marketing, distribution, and packaging, which explain the gap between the BOM and the retail price.

