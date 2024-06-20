Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect

Google is gearing up for a significant update with the anticipated release of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Following its tradition of unveiling flagship phones in October, Google is expected to stick to this timeline for the Pixel 9 Pro XL's debut in 2024.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release Date and Price Speculation

Pricing for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is still under speculation, but it might start at around $999, continuing Google's strategy of undercutting competitors like Apple and Samsung. This move could help Google carve out a niche in the high-end smartphone market.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Expected Design and Display

In terms of design, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, making it the larger sibling in the Pixel 9 lineup. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 9 Pro will likely offer similar specifications but in a smaller, 6.1-inch form factor.

There's anticipation regarding the Pixel 9 Pro XL's cameras, with rumours suggesting no major changes from its predecessor, potentially featuring a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. However, a novel rumour hints at a variable aperture for the main camera, which would be a first for Google's smartphones.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications (Expected)

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is anticipated to run on Google's Tensor G4 chip, promising enhanced performance over its predecessor, possibly supported by 16GB of RAM. This configuration could elevate the phone's AI capabilities and overall speed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AI and Special Features (Expected)

Expected to launch with Android 15, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely introduce new AI features, including upgraded automated replies and enhanced on-device processing capabilities. Moreover, the possibility of a new Pixel AI assistant and innovative display features like "Adaptive Touch" adds to the anticipation surrounding Google's next flagship.

As Google prepares to unveil the Pixel 9 Pro XL later this year, enthusiasts and tech analysts alike are eager to see how it will compete against the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.