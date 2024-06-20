 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect

What's next for Google's flagship phones? Explore the rumoured release, price, specs, and features of the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 13:47 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8 series clinches best smartphone award at MWC 2024
image caption
1/5 The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona concluded on a high note with the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) honouring outstanding achievements in the mobile industry. This year's ceremony featured 28 awards across six categories, with a spotlight on groundbreaking devices that have redefined the smartphone landscape. (MWC)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect
2/5 Best Smartphone: Earning the title of "Best Smartphone" at the GLOMO awards was the Google Pixel 8 series. Outshining competitors such as the iPhone 15 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, the Pixel 8 series received acclaim for its exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership. The award specifically recognizes smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023. (MWC)
image caption
3/5 In the category of Breakthrough Device Innovation, the spotlight turned to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Judges acknowledged this chipset for its core hardware and software innovation within smartphones. Despite tough competition from other notable innovations, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 emerged as a pioneer in shaping the future of mobile devices. (Reuters)
image caption
4/5 Best Connected Consumer Device: Securing the title of "Best Connected Consumer Device" was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Among a diverse lineup of contenders, including the Motorola Defy 2, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, the Samsung tablet stood out as the ultimate everyday consumer electronic device. Judges praised its new and smart applications, efficiencies, and functionalities, whether at home or on the move. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 The grand finale of the GLOMO awards, the "Best in Show" recognition, was bestowed upon the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. Although initially introduced in China, the international audience witnessed its unveiling in Barcelona during the Honor keynote on February 25. This innovative product showcased a perfect blend of design, technology, and international appeal, capping off the Mobile World Congress with a celebration of excellence and ingenuity. (Reuters)
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect
icon View all Images
Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9 Pro XL in October 2024, featuring upgraded specs, AI enhancements, and a potential new design. (Representative image) (Google )

Google is gearing up for a significant update with the anticipated release of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Following its tradition of unveiling flagship phones in October, Google is expected to stick to this timeline for the Pixel 9 Pro XL's debut in 2024.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release Date and Price Speculation

Pricing for the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is still under speculation, but it might start at around $999, continuing Google's strategy of undercutting competitors like Apple and Samsung. This move could help Google carve out a niche in the high-end smartphone market.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: iOS 18 trick: How to easily hide app names on your iPhone in seconds

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Expected Design and Display

In terms of design, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, making it the larger sibling in the Pixel 9 lineup. Meanwhile, the standard Pixel 9 Pro will likely offer similar specifications but in a smaller, 6.1-inch form factor.

There's anticipation regarding the Pixel 9 Pro XL's cameras, with rumours suggesting no major changes from its predecessor, potentially featuring a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. However, a novel rumour hints at a variable aperture for the main camera, which would be a first for Google's smartphones.

Also read: Realme GT 6 launched with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset at Rs.39999: Camera, display, battery and all details

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Specifications (Expected) 

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is anticipated to run on Google's Tensor G4 chip, promising enhanced performance over its predecessor, possibly supported by 16GB of RAM. This configuration could elevate the phone's AI capabilities and overall speed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: AI and Special Features (Expected)

Expected to launch with Android 15, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will likely introduce new AI features, including upgraded automated replies and enhanced on-device processing capabilities. Moreover, the possibility of a new Pixel AI assistant and innovative display features like "Adaptive Touch" adds to the anticipation surrounding Google's next flagship.

Also read: Moto G85 specs and renders revealed ahead of global launch: Here's what's coming

As Google prepares to unveil the Pixel 9 Pro XL later this year, enthusiasts and tech analysts alike are eager to see how it will compete against the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 13:47 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Release date, price, specs, and AI features - Here's what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets