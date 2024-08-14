 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro: Specs, features, prices, and more compared | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro: Specs, features, prices, and more compared

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro: Check out what new upgrades have been integrated into the high-end flagship model of Google.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 10:45 IST
Check out the detailed specs comparison between Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 8 Pro. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro: Google launched the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google 2024 event on August 13. This year, Google has taken a greater step in launching four new models under the Pixel 9 series including a new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL which could be a direct successor to last year's Pixel 8 Pro, considering both are the top flagship smartphones by Google. Therefore, it is worth comparing the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 8 Pro to know how the company has integrated new upgrades. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro

Design and display:  This year, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL was launched with some major upgrades and design changes. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is bigger, heavier and taller than the Pixel 8 Pro. Additionally, the smartphone comes with more curved edges, a new camera module, and a flatter design, making it look even more premium. However, the smartphone still retains an aluminium build and IP68 rating as the Pixel 8 Pro. 

Also read: Google discontinues Pixel 7 after Pixel 9 series launch, available on Flipkart with massive discount: Check price, deals

The smartphone displays have also been upgraded, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with LTPO technology. It offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness, and QHD+ resolution. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400nits peak brightness. Another difference is that the Pixel 9 Pro XL display comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner which is faster than Pixel 8 Pro's optical scanner. 

Camera: In terms of camera upgrades, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom of up to 30x. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 42 MP Dual selfie camera with autofocus.


 Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched as India's ‘most expensive' foldable phone: Price, design, features and more

The Pixel 8 Pro also features a triple camera system that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. While the camera specs look the same, the image sensor has been upgraded in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Additionally, Pixel 9 Pro XL offers new AI-powered editing capabilities such as  Astrophotography, Portrait Mode, Face Unblur, Long Exposure, Action Pan, Real Tone, Panorama, and more. 


Performance and Battery life: For performance, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with Tensor G4 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor coupled with 16GB RAM. The smartphone also runs Gemini Nano on-device for advanced AI capabilities.  On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google Tensor G3 SoC and Titan M2 security coprocessor paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM. 

Also read: Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold with Tensor G4 SoC launched in India

For lasting battery life, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 5060 mAh battery and 45W charging support, whereas, the Pixel 8 Pro comes with 5050 mAh that supports 30W charging. 

Price: The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL was announced with a starting price of Rs.1,24,999 for a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs. 97,999. 

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 10:45 IST
