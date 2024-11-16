Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Know which one should you get

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Google's Pixel 9 series made its debut in August with a new design and updates. Alongside, the standard and a Pro Pixel model, Google also launched the Pixel 9 Pro XL which is the new smartphone in the series. However, it is bigger and pricier than the normal Pixel 9 Pro model. Therefore, to know their difference, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro to help you pick the right one which suits your requirements.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro:

Design and display: The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro come with a similar-looking design, however, their sizes are quite different. Pixel 9 Pro XL is the bigger model with 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 221 grams. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 199 grams.

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a bigger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro comes with the same display technology and features, however, it has a 6.3-inch display size. Both devices are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Camera: In terms of photography, both Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro come with a similar triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS support, a 48 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both devices offer a 42 MP selfie camera.

Performance and battery: Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro, both are powered by Google Tensor G4 paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor. Both devices offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. Both models were launched with Android 14, however, now they run on the Android 15 update.

In terms of battery, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a bigger 5060 mAh battery with 37W wired charging support. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 sports a 4700 mAh with 27W wired charging.

Therefore, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro, both offer similar performance and features. However the the Pixel 9 Pro XL is bigger in size, therefore, it comes with a large battery in comparison to Pixel 9 Pro.

