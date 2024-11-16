Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Know which one should you get

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Know which Pixel 9 series would be a suitable fit.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Nov 16 2024, 11:05 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Know which one should you get
Check out the specs comparison between Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Google's Pixel 9 series made its debut in August with a new design and updates. Alongside, the standard and a Pro Pixel model, Google also launched the  Pixel 9 Pro XL which is the new smartphone in the series. However, it is bigger and pricier than the normal Pixel 9 Pro model. Therefore, to know their difference, we have curated a specs comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro to help you pick the right one which suits your requirements. 

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: 

Design and display: The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and  Pixel 9 Pro come with a similar-looking design, however, their sizes are quite different.  Pixel 9 Pro XL is the bigger model with  162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 221 grams. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm dimensions and weighs 199 grams. 

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Porcelain
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999
Check details
Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 6.3 inches Display Size
  • Google Tensor G4 Processor
₹109,999
Check details
Google Pixel 9
  • Peony
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹79,999
Check details
Google Pixel 8A 256GB
  • Aloe
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹59,999
Check details

In terms of display, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a bigger 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro comes with the same display technology and features, however, it has a 6.3-inch display size. Both devices are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Camera:  In terms of photography, both Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro come with a similar triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS support, a 48 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. On the front, both devices offer a 42 MP selfie camera. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date tipped, likely to make debut on…

Performance and battery: Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro, both are powered by Google Tensor G4 paired with Titan M2 security coprocessor. Both devices offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage. Both models were launched with Android 14, however, now they run on the Android 15 update. 

In terms of battery, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a bigger 5060 mAh battery with 37W wired charging support. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 sports a 4700 mAh with 27W wired charging. 

Therefore, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro, both offer similar performance and features. However the the Pixel 9 Pro XL is bigger in size, therefore, it comes with a large battery in comparison to Pixel 9 Pro.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 09:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 9 Pro: Know which one should you get
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 15: Woodpecker x Groza Ring event
Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle
GTA 6

GTA 6 wishlist: 5 exciting features I hope Rockstar delivers
Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
GTA 6

GTA 6 graphics could be inferior for Indian gamers. Here’s why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets