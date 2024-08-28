Google Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless charging not working: Know how users are affected

Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series with four new models. Now, just after a few days of launch, Pixel 9 Pro XL users have been reporting concerning issues regarding wireless charging. While the smartphone has been gaining much traction for its look, performance, and AI features, this major issue could create a huge problem for Google. Reddit users took the issue to the platform and Pixel help forum to raise the concern. Know more about how the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless charging has been affecting users

Also read: Google Pixel 9 deal: How to get it for around Rs.67,000 on Flipkart and save Rs.13,000

More about Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 Peony

Peony 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL wireless charging issue

According to a Reddit post, Pixel 9 users have been facing problems with wireless charging. A Pixel 9 Pro XL user reported that the smartphone stops charging when plugged into a wireless charger and that the device produces an excessive amount of heat which is concerning. The Pixel 9 user said, “I've tried my 9 Pro XL with/without a case on my car charger and it seems to draw power for a few seconds and then stops. I've tried it on a battery pack with magsafe and it does the same.”

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Pixel 9 comes with adaptive touch feature, wasn't announced by Google

This wireless charging issue not only occurred with any brand charger but also with Google's own Pixel Stand charger. Therefore, it is speculated that it's a smartphone bug which needs to be fixed.

As of now, Google has not acknowledged the issue officially, however, a Reddit user claims that the Google support team is aware of the situation. It was reported that Google is currently investigating the issue internally and it may roll out a fix soon for the Pixel 9 users. Also note, that not all Pixel 9 Pro XL devices are facing the issues and it was also not reported by Pixel 8 series users. As of now, we have to patiently wait and see for the fix to be rolled out to all the Google Pixel 9 devices.

Also read: Pixel 9a design leaked in new images: Know what Google may have in mind for the affordable Pixel

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!