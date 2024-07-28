Google Pixel 9 promo video leaked ahead of launch, key features revealed- Check details

Google hasn't talked much about the Pixel 9, but a new leaked promo video shows what to expect from the upcoming phone. This video, similar to the one leaked for the Pixel 9 Pro, gives us a look at several important features and design elements.

Also Read: ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside

You may be interested in 17% OFF 17% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Ask Gemini and Pixel Screenshots

The leaked Pixel 9 promo video starts by showing Ask Gemini and Pixel Screenshots. Ask Gemini uses the phone's camera and prompts in the Gemini app to create a more interactive experience. This feature aims to make using the phone more engaging by combining artificial intelligence with the camera's capabilities.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Camera and Magic Editor

The video then highlights the camera and Magic Editor features. The Magic Editor now has a new “Reimagine with” option that lets users change parts of their photos by entering prompts. For example, the video shows how the Magic Editor can change a photo's background to a dramatic sunset while keeping the rest of the image the same. This new tool builds on the current Magic Editor, giving users more ways to edit their photos. The video displays the original photo along with the edited versions, showcasing what the tool can do.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details

Design and Durability

Google promotes the Pixel 9 as having a “Durable design,” likely applying to the Pixel 9 Pro as well. Although the video doesn't go into detail about the design choices, it suggests that Google will focus on making the Pixel 9 series sturdy and long-lasting. This emphasis on durability might appeal to users looking for a phone that can withstand everyday wear and tear.

Long-Term Software Support

The video also mentions “7 years of Pixel Drops,” hinting at a shift from the full “Pixel Feature Drops” term. This indicates that Google plans to provide long-term software updates and support for the Pixel 9, keeping the phone updated and relevant for a longer time.

Also Read: iPhone 15 best deal on Amazon vs Flipkart: Check price, discount to get the best offer

The leaked promo video for the Google Pixel 9 gives a sneak peek into the new features and design elements of the upcoming phone. With improvements in AI integration, camera functions, durability, and long-term software support, the Pixel 9 appears to be a promising addition to Google's smartphone lineup. As more details emerge, it will be interesting to see how these features will be received by users and affect the market.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!