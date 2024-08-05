 Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here’s how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series likely to cost more than predecessor: Here’s how much the new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro may cost

The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to get a $100 price hike due to several upgrades. Know if the expected upgrades justify the price increase.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 05 2024, 12:57 IST
Google Pixel 9 series to launch soon: From Galaxy AI to design, know what’s coming ahead of launch
1/5 The Google Pixel 9 series is expected to be announced at the upcoming “Made by Google” event which is scheduled for August 13, 2024. Earlier the Google Pixel series included two variants, one was the standard and the other was the Pro model. However, this year, Google is expected to announce four models under the series that are expected to include: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google )
2/5 This year with the Google Pixel 9 series, the company is planning to bring a more refined design with a horizontal camera module and curved edges. Furthermore, the Pixel, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to feature 6.3-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch displays respectively. Therefore, Google has changed the display sizes of the upcoming Pixel 9 series. However, rumours about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are quite slim. (HT Tech)
3/5 The entire Pixel 9 series will likely be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset which may include eight cores and a 4nm node for faster performance. The new chipset will allow the smartphone to run on-device Galaxy AI features with ease. Additionally, the company may also announce new Galaxy AI features alongside the launch of the Pixel 9 series.  (Google)
4/5 Google is also rumoured to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to make the smartphone more secure and enable users to unlock the device faster. However, with the new fingerprint scanner, Google will have to discard the in-display scanner as the ultrasonic scanner will be integrated with the power button.  (Google )
5/5 Considering the trends and innovation in AI to smartphones, Google may plan to increase the price for the Pixel 9 series. However, the official launch is still a month away and we should wait and see what Google has planned for its new generation of Pixel series. Alongside Pixel 9, the company may also announce Google Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 9 series prices to expect a slight hike, know what’s coming. (Flipkart)

Google Pixel 9 series is just a few days away from launch on August 14 in India. This year, Google is expected to launch four new models under the series which will also include Pixel 9 Pro Fold. While Google is expected to announce several upgrades, AI features, and new designs to the Pixel 9 series, it is also expected to increase the prices of the smartphones. While, the foldable smartphone price is expected to remain similar to Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL prices are expected to be hiked. Know the reason behind the big change. 

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 vs Google Pixel 9

Why Pixel 9 series is expected to cost more?

Over the years, Google has gradually increased the prices of Pixel smartphones by some smaller to greater margin each year. Similar to last year, the tech giant is again expected to increase the prices for the upcoming Pixel 9 series. Based on leaks and reports, the prices for Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are likely to be increased by $100. Therefore, the smartphone may be priced at $799, $1000 and $1100 respectively. However, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be priced at $1799 which is same as the last year's Pixel Fold.

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo images leaked ahead of August 13 launch

But, why Google is planning for a price hike? Well, the company is expected to bring some major upgrades to the Pixel 9 series hardware with the new in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The chipset will enable the smartphone to carry out complex tasks and AI processing for the camera, battery, and other crucial features. This year, the Pixel 9 may get 12GB RAM and the Pro models are expected to get 16GB RAM. It is also speculated that the smartphones may feature satellite connectivity with improved modem. Additionally, the cameras of the upcoming Pixel 9 series are model are expected to get an upgrade in comparison to last year's Pixel 8 series. 

Also read: Pixel 9 series likely to miss out on Android 15 during launch, here's why Google may be forced to use Android 14

Furthermore, based on Google's shared teaser video and leak moniker images, the design of the Pixel 9 series has also been redesigned. This year, we are getting a new camera module, a matte-finish back panel, and new colour variants. Lastly, the bigger Google offering for the Pixel 9 series would be the 7 years of software updates.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 12:50 IST
