Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and more launching today: How to watch Made by Google 2024 event live [Video]

Google is set to announce new products lineup today, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Here’s how and where to watch the live stream online.

The Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch on August 14, 2024, in India at the "Made by Google" event. During the event, the tech giant is expected to unveil several hardware devices including new-generation smartphones, earbuds, smartphones, charging adaptions, and more. We can also expect new Google or Gemini AI features in smartphones.
This year Google is expected to launch four smartphones: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company has also shared teasers of the Pixel 9 Pro and the foldable smartphone, confirming their launch on August 14. This year Google is expected to announce several upgrades and new features for the new generation smartphones.
All four models of the Pixel 9 series are expected to be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G4 chipset. The company has reportedly partnered with Samsung for chip development to bring powerful processing and performance powers. Therefore, we can get greater performance and AI features with the upcoming Pixel 9 series.
According to leaks and speculation, Google has slightly tweaked the Pixel 9 series design with a new camera module, different screen sizes, and a matte-finish back panel. The leaks showcased a refined design, however, it still follows a similar design scheme as previous generations of Pixel smartphones. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to come with an even slimmer profile.
The recent leaks about the Pixel 9 suggests that Google may improve charging speed from 30W to 45W with the new adapter. However, it is unsure if the Pixel 9 series smartphones will be able to provide the speculated capacity. Therefore, we will have to wait till August 14 to know what Google has planned for the Pixel 9 series.
Google will unveil its new Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2 today at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). (Google)

Google is all set to hold its launch event today, August 13, 2024, at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The event will introduce the new Google Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, Google is also expected to unveil the Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and updates related to Google AI. This event marks a shift from Google's usual fall release schedule for its Pixel devices. Here are the details on how to watch the live stream and the event start time.

Made by Google 2024: Event Schedule and How to Watch Live Stream

The Made by Google 2024 event begins at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). You can watch the live stream on Google's official YouTube channel and website. Join viewers worldwide, including a large audience in India, for this exciting event.

Made by Google 2024 event: Expected Announcements

Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 9 series, which will include four models: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Each model targets different user needs and preferences.

The entry-level model, Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It offers a compact design while delivering strong photo performance. The Google Pixel 9 Pro will boast a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and storage options up to 512GB. It includes a 48MP telephoto lens alongside the primary and ultra-wide lenses, plus a 42MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed for users who prefer larger screens. The device is expected to feature a display ranging from 6.5 to 6.9 inches. It will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and comes with 16GB of RAM. Its camera system is likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens, with a 42MP front camera.

Furthermore, the second-generation foldable phone, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to include an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch cover screen. It aims to enhance usability as both a phone and a tablet.

In addition to the smartphones, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 may be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It could offer AMOLED displays with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The watch might provide up to 24 hours of battery life with the Always-On Display feature or 36 hours with battery saver mode. New features may include a Morning Brief for health and fitness updates and a Readiness Score to gauge daily physical activity capacity.

Additionally, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is also in the lineup today. It is Expected to feature a Tensor A1 chip, active noise cancellation, and Conversation Detection. The buds might offer 8 hours of battery life on their own and 30 hours with the charging case. They are expected to connect seamlessly with other Pixel devices and come in various colours.

