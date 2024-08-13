Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and more launching today: How to watch Made by Google 2024 event live [Video]

Google is all set to hold its launch event today, August 13, 2024, at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The event will introduce the new Google Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Additionally, Google is also expected to unveil the Google Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and updates related to Google AI. This event marks a shift from Google's usual fall release schedule for its Pixel devices. Here are the details on how to watch the live stream and the event start time.

Made by Google 2024: Event Schedule and How to Watch Live Stream

The Made by Google 2024 event begins at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). You can watch the live stream on Google's official YouTube channel and website. Join viewers worldwide, including a large audience in India, for this exciting event.

You may be interested in 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage Vivo X100 Pro 5G Asteroid Black

Asteroid Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage 5% OFF 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Black Titanium

Black Titanium 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 17% OFF 17% OFF Xiaomi 14 Ultra Black

Black 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 512 GB Storage

Also read: Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs OnePlus Open: Know which foldable smartphone offers better specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Made by Google 2024 event: Expected Announcements

Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel 9 series, which will include four models: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Each model targets different user needs and preferences.

The entry-level model, Google Pixel 9 is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. It offers a compact design while delivering strong photo performance. The Google Pixel 9 Pro will boast a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and storage options up to 512GB. It includes a 48MP telephoto lens alongside the primary and ultra-wide lenses, plus a 42MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed for users who prefer larger screens. The device is expected to feature a display ranging from 6.5 to 6.9 inches. It will be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip and comes with 16GB of RAM. Its camera system is likely to feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens, with a 42MP front camera.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 to be available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma—ending Flipkart online exclusivity

Furthermore, the second-generation foldable phone, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to include an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch cover screen. It aims to enhance usability as both a phone and a tablet.

In addition to the smartphones, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 may be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It could offer AMOLED displays with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness. The watch might provide up to 24 hours of battery life with the Always-On Display feature or 36 hours with battery saver mode. New features may include a Morning Brief for health and fitness updates and a Readiness Score to gauge daily physical activity capacity.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What key upgrades and changes you can expect?

Additionally, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is also in the lineup today. It is Expected to feature a Tensor A1 chip, active noise cancellation, and Conversation Detection. The buds might offer 8 hours of battery life on their own and 30 hours with the charging case. They are expected to connect seamlessly with other Pixel devices and come in various colours.