Google Pixel 9 to be available offline at Reliance Digital, Croma—ending Flipkart online exclusivity

Google Pixel 9 series is going to be available offline after several years of being online exclusive on Flipkart.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 14:59 IST
Pixel 9 series will likely feature four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Reliance Digital)

Google Pixel 9 series, featuring the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and the Pixel Fold, is set to launch in India in a couple of days. Pixel fans are eagerly preparing to pre-order the new devices and get their hands on them as soon as possible. There is good news for Pixel enthusiasts: Flipkart will no longer be the only platform to officially purchase the devices, as they will now be available on other platforms, including Reliance Digital and Croma.

Pixel 9 Phones to Be Available Offline

For the past few years, Google Pixel devices have been available exclusively on Flipkart, with no offline launches. However, with Reliance Digital and Croma now listing the Pixel 9 series devices and promoting them through banners, it is clear that Flipkart will no longer be the only channel through which you can purchase the new devices.

Both Reliance Digital and Croma have offline stores, meaning customers can buy the Pixel 9 series in person for the first time in several years.

Google Pixel 9 Series: Offline Presence to Boost Visibility

Not having a product available in the offline market, where customers can simply go and purchase it, can be detrimental—especially for flagship products that cost nearly a lakh. Having the Pixel 9 phones readily available at offline stores like Reliance Digital and Croma will increase their visibility and reinforce confidence in the brand, likely boosting sales for Google.

This is likely a strategic move by Google for this reason, but it remains to be seen if Google will bring all models to India this time around, or just the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as some reports suggest.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 14:58 IST
